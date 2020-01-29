If you're waiting for Patrick Mahomes to become single so you can slide into his DMs, then I have some bad news for you: It's probably not going to happen. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs has been with the same partner since he was in 10th grade, and it doesn't look like he'll be ending that long-term relationship anytime soon. Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, first met the football star when they attended the same high school in Whitehouse, Texas. They began dating in March 2012. After graduation, Mahomes attended Texas Tech to play football, while Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, and apparently, they didn't let the distance keep them apart.

Matthews has been a loyal supporter of Mahomes since day one, but back in Dec. 2019, she was reportedly harassed by New England Patriots fans for cheering on her QB BF. "Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place," she tweeted on Dec. 8. "That's how you know it was bad." Apparently, fans didn't know who they were messing with, because Matthews (who will soon be cheering on Mahomes in the 2020 Super Bowl) is also a super star in her own right.

Following her college soccer days at University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, Matthews went on to play professionally in Iceland with UMF Afturelding. After spending a season with the team, Matthews realized she was even more passionate about fitness than she was the sport itself.

"Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness," Matthews explained on her website, "and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness, and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level." Soon enough, Matthews became a Certified Personal Trainer and founded her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, which offers various training programs, as well as her own line of gear.

Mahomes and Matthews share two pups — a pit bull named Steel and a Cane Corso named Silver — and they all live together in Kansas City, the home of the Chiefs. While the power couple has been together for almost eight years now, it doesn't seem like they're in any rush to get married. As Matthews quipped in an Instagram posted last year in honor of their seventh anniversary, "To everyone that's gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want." Yas, queen! Also, if anyone is down to sign up for BOOTY by BRITT with me, please LMK.