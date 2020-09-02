Getting a Super Bowl ring is a huge honor, as it symbolizes an unbeatable work ethic and formidable skill. But one member of the Kansas City Chiefs managed to outdo himself at the Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews just moments after receiving his Super Bowl ring, and if that isn't an iconic proposal, what is?

The Chiefs held their socially distanced ceremony at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium field on Sept. 1. Following the ceremony, Mahomes proposed to his long-time girlfriend, surprising her with a dreamy white floral wall and bright lights spelling out "Will you marry me?" in a room inside the stadium. If that wasn't romantic enough, Mahomes and Matthews shared a candlelit dinner after she said yes.

Matthews took to Instagram on Sept. 2 to share some heartfelt words about the proposal. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me," she wrote. "The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond. 🎉🥂💕"

The two 24-year-olds started dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade and Matthews was in 11th at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. (There's actually a super cute pic of the two getting ready for Prom 2013 on Mahomes' Instagram.) The couple stuck it out through college, where Matthews played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler and Mahomes played both football and baseball at Texas Tech University.

They also made it work through Mahomes being drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs and Matthews signing on to play soccer in Iceland. The rest is history: Mahomes became an NFL MVP and the quarterback of a Super Bowl-winning team, and Matthews became a certified fitness trainer and the founder of her own company, Brittany Lynne Fitness. The two also work on 15 and the Mahomies, a foundation dedicated to enriching children's health and well-being through education, art, sports, and after-school programs. As a power couple making moves and continuing to build a life together, Mahomes' grand, romantic proposal to Matthews on Tuesday totally makes sense.