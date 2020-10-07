Baby No. 2 is on the way for Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon! The former Destiny's Child singer revealed her happy news during her cover shoot for the November issue of Women's Health, and her fans and famous friends are so excited for the glowing mama. Kelly Rowland is pregnant and her baby bump photo is gorgeous.

Rowland — who shares a 5-year-old son, Titan, with Weatherspoon — opened up about the couple's second pregnancy, saying: "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens.'"

While Rowland was hesitant to share her life-changing news with the world amid the coronavirus pandemic and current nationwide events surrounding race, she ultimately decided it was time. "You still want to remind people that life is important," she explained. "And being able to have a child ... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Shortly after the magazine was released online on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Rowland announced her happy news to the world on Instagram, writing: "SURPRISE!!"

Commenters, including Tina Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Khloé Kardashian, flooded Rowland's IG announcement with their well wishes.

"So Happy you are announcing today!!!" Knowles wrote. "It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too .... grandchildren yayyyy!!!!" Kardashian gushed: "Awwwwww bless you beautiful!!!!! Bless your gorgeous and sweet family!!!! Sending you all my love." Williams shared her excitement for Rowland by simply commenting with three heart emojis and three heart-eye emojis.

Rowland's baby bump was front and center as she posed in a black crop top and white two-piece bathing suit for her cover shoot. Just as stunning was Rowland in a copper-colored dress that hugged her midsection perfectly.

While Rowland might be busy with her son and baby on the way, she's still planning to drop new music sooner rather than later. "I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'" she told the magazine. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

Rowland is on cloud nine and so are all of her fans.