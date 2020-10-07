Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant & Her Ultrasound Photo Will Make You Emotional

Surprise! Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. Trainor announced the news on Instagram on Oct. 7, posting a picture of her ultrasound. After seeing the black and white snapshot, the news that Meghan Trainor is pregnant had Megatronz all in their feels.

Trainor and her hubby tied the knot in December 2018, and, ever since, she's been very open about her strong desire to have kids. “Urgh, my ovaries are crying all the time. They’re screaming! I cannot wait because all five of them are going to be the best children," she told The Sun in January.

Trainor's baby-on-board marks her first child, but, apparently, she wants a big family. "I want a farm. I want all the kids in the world, especially with him. They’re gonna be the cutest," she said in the interview.

Given her excitement about having kids even before getting pregnant, Trainor's excitement is now at an all-time high. "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" she told fans in her Instagram reveal.

"@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!" Trainor said. You can see her pregnancy announcement post below.

Sabara also shared the news in a post of his own. "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you," he captioned his Instagram post.

Fans weren't exactly sure when to expect a baby from Trainor, though she's been dropping hints for quite some time. In 2019, Trainor said she wanted a baby right after her tour ended.

“I got baby fever. Like always. My whole life,” the pop star told Extra on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards. “I got a lot of work I am doing right now. Tour first then try to make a baby, like, instantly, the last day of the tour.”

Now that she finally has her long-awaited bun in the oven, Trainor is ~all~ about that baby. Thankfully, it sounds like she's letting fans in on the journey.