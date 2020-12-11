Oh happy day! Jenny Slate is pregnant with her first child, and the Parks & Recreation alum revealed the amazing news on the Dec. 10 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé," Slate gushed. "And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth." After sharing a quick laugh, Slate stood up and showed off her baby bump in a cute black dress, joking, "Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me."

Slate and her fiancé, Ben Shattuck, have been dating for almost two years. They first went public with their relationship when they attended the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019. By September, 2019, Shattuck knew he wanted to be married to the actor, so he got down on one knee and proposed. "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES," Slate recalled on Instagram at the time. "I love you, Ben Shattuck. You are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

Shattuck certainly seems like the right man for Slate. In October 2019, she told Glamour that she loves how her beau is "romantic and caring," explaining, "He treats me like the person that I know that I am. Because I hold him in such high regard. And he treats me like such a dear friend, I work on growing and changing in a way that doesn't involve shame. It's just like, 'Wow, I'm so excited that I can be myself with this person. And I seek to continue to expand.'"

Before Slate and Shattuck got together, Slate dated actor Chris Evans for a little under a year back in 2017. Although he hasn't commented on her pregnancy as yet, I have a feeling he's happy for her. After all, Evans reportedly wished his ex nothing but the best when he found out she got engaged. "Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her," an insider reportedly claimed to Us Weekly in January 2020. "[He] is happy for her."

Even if he isn't, I know I couldn't be happier for her and Shattuck.