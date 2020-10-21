Meghan Trainor has been beaming with joy since announcing her pregnancy on Oct. 7 — and rightfully so! The singer is continuing to keep her fans in the loop ahead of the arrival of her and husband Daryl Sabara’s first child, and that includes sharing the gender of their baby. For those who have been wondering: Is Meghan Trainor having a boy or a girl? Her reveal will fill you with so much joy.

Trainor first shared the baby news in a sweet Instagram post that showed an ultrasound photo hanging from a Christmas tree alongside lights and ornaments. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” she captioned the announcement. “Darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Sabara shared the same photo, writing: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

Weeks after the couple — who wed in December 2018 — announced Trainor’s pregnancy, they revealed the sex of their child during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, Oct. 20. “Do you know the gender of the baby yet?” Clarkson asked the mom-to-be, who couldn’t stop smiling.

“We’ve never told anyone,” Trainor responded. “I saved it for you, Kelly, I love you,” After telling the American Idol alum that she made her initial guess based on googling old wives tales and was wrong, Trainor let Sabara — who was virtually part of the interview — do the big reveal.

“It’s a boy!” Sabara, who was joined by Trainor’s brother Ryan, exclaimed, holding up a blue item to indicate the gender.

“So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show!” Trainor captioned the clip of the reveal on Instagram. Sabara also shared the excitement, writing: “IT’S A BOY!!! 💙 You’re gonna be the BEST mom.”

Trainor and Sabara are clearly over the moon and fans are just as thrilled for the two on their journey to parenthood.