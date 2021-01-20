Staying friends with an ex after a breakup is like making a New Year's Resolution: It sounds like a good idea at first, but it's not always sustainable. And when you're a public figure, staying civil seems especially challenging. However, there are more celebrities who are still friends with their exes than you may realize, and it's so impressive. Whether they're bonded by children, shared experiences, or simply years of friendship, it truly warms my heart to see A-list exes turn into platonic pals. Breakups don't have to be messy, y'all — but IMO, they oftentimes are.

There are some celeb exes who have written songs about each other and their failed romances. Others have found themselves in awkward celebrity love triangles following a split. And plenty of famous folks have thrown shade at their exes during interviews and on social media. Even if you think it's healthier to leave former lovers in the past, you've got to admit it's pretty sweet when Hollywood exes can put the past behind them and become friends. From Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's unusual relationship to Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's unique arrangement, here are some celeb exes who have totally unbreakable bonds.

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Few celebrity exes are as close as Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak. The two dated briefly while they were co-stars on The Office, and they've remained besties ever since. Some fans even suspect Novak is the father of Kaling's two children, but she's shut those rumors down, insisting they are simply BFFs. As Kaling said of their relationship during a May 2019 interview with Good Housekeeping, "B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter. He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's relationship timeline is more than a little confusing, but their December 2019 appearance together on The Late Late Show With James Corden made it clear things are cool between the exes. As a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed at the time, "Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been. They don't get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It's an easy, super chill friendship."

Karamo Brown & Ian Jordan Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images After a decade together, Karamo Brown and his fiancée Ian Jordan split in June 2020, but according to Brown, there aren't any hard feelings. "We're still good friends," he said during a September 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy."

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fans were devastated when Anna Faris and Chris Evans decided to separate in August 2017, so it was a relief when the two made an effort to stay close. In January 2019, Faris revealed on her podcast, Unqualified, that Pratt actually texted her after popping the question to his now-wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, to share the news. "I'm so happy for them," she said. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images After dating on-and-off-again for two years, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell split for good in 2019, but don't worry — the two are reportedly on good terms. Following their first breakup in December 2018, a source for E! News reportedly claimed, "Stella and Kristen still share a ton of friends and are friendly with each other." Later, after their final split in August 2019, another source for E! News reportedly claimed, "It will always be very easy for Kristen to fall back with Stella because they have history and an attraction. The chemistry is there and they know each other so well."

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images After dating on-and-off for several years and raising three kids together, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have established a relationship as amicable co-parents and good friends. They vacation together, they show each other love on social media, and — as Kardashian told her sisters during an April 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — she considers Disick her soulmate. "I don't know what the definition of 'soulmate' is, but Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever," she said. "We are soulmates in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together again or not."

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder met on the set of Vampire Diaries in 2009 — where they played on-and-off lovers Damon and Elena — and it wasn't long before the two started dating IRL. After their breakup in 2013, both actors stayed on the series until its finale in 2017, but luckily, Dobrev and Somerhalder remained close and are still friends today. During a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dobrev opened up about their unusual relationship. "I don't think that's weird at all," she said of their friendship, adding, "Why can't everyone be friends?"

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years before they announced their separation in 2005, and though things were a little rocky following their split, the two have managed to put their differences aside. At the 2020 SAG Awards, fans freaked out when the two shared a sweet moment backstage, and in September 2020, the exes even got together for a (virtual) charity table read of the 1982 cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, during which Aniston called Pitt "honey."

Cazzie David & Pete Davidson Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pete Davidson and Cazzie David first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in February 2016, when David's dad, Larry David, served as host. The two went on to date for more than two years before they ended their relationship in May 2018... and less than a month later, Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande, his girlfriend of three weeks. Despite this, David and Davidson have managed to remain on good terms. David even thanked Davidson in the acknowledgments of her 2020 book, No One Asked for This, writing, "Pete. I love you ... Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."

Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Laguna Beach alums and high school sweethearts Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have been broken up for over 16 years, the two still have a close bond with each other. Cavallari even posted a pic of her and Colletti together on Instagram in August 2020, sparking reconciliation rumors, but sadly, Cavallari insisted they're just friends. As she told People in September 2020, "Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no, we're not dating."

Lisa Koshy & David Dobrik Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though David Dobrik and Liza Koshy didn't become Instagram official until February 2016, their relationship seemingly began sometime around November 2015. Together, they became one of YouTube's most popular pairs, but after more than two years together, the pair uploaded an emotional video in June 2018 entitled "We Broke Up." Luckily, that didn't sour their friendship. "I just saw her the other day," Dobrik told J-14 in May 2019. "It's like we're just friends. I don't know. We're like really, really close friends. Best friends, I guess. That's the best way to put it."

Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Though Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' breakup back in 2008 was... messy, to say the least, the two have since moved on from their split. In May 2019, Swift even apologized for calling Jonas out during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show nine years earlier. "I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy," she told DeGeneres. A month later, Jonas reacted to her apology during an interview with ITV's Lorraine show, saying, "We're all friends, and it's all good." A year later, Swift even hinted that she sent Jonas a baby gift in her song "Invisible String."

Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2020, Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted canoodling at the beach. However, Smith insisted that — even though they briefly dated eight year earlier — they're just close friends. "Me and Sophia have been friends for, like, 10 years," he said during an appearance on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."

Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron ABC/John Fleenor Despite not ending up together after The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are seemingly still as close as ever. The two even quarantined together in March during the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and though they've had their ups and downs, the exes said they're in a good place. During a joint YouTube video entitled, "THE TRUTH ABOUT OUR RELATIONSHIP," which was posted in October 2020, Brown said they're currently "trying to be cool being friends," and Cameron added that he was "super stoked" with their relationship right now.