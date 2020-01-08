Chris Evans and Jenny Slate broke up for good in March 2018 after two passionate years of on-again, off-again dating. Both actors have moved on, but fans wonder if Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are still friends in 2020. Well, to get an idea of where Evans and Slate stand today, you have to consider their history.

The pair started dating around May 2016 after meeting on set of their movie, Gifted. But by March 2017, they broke up, after which Slate told Vulture she and Evans had it out with each other, but she hoped they could move on amicably. "We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever," she said.

Fast forward to October 2017, and Evans and Slate were getting über flirty on Twitter. Where a flirty Twitter exchange happens, a reunion usually follows, so, eventually, the pair got back together that November. But, ultimately, they broke up for good in March 2018.

Now, it's 2020, and Slate is engaged to her writer and art curator boyfriend, Ben Shattuck, and it's natural for fans to be curious how Evans feels about Slate's future nuptials.

According to a new Us Weekly report, Evans wishes nothing but the best for Slate. “Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” the insider said in a Jan. 7 exclusive. “[He] is happy for her.” Evans' team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

As for Evans's dating life, he is reportedly single and has already started to mingle. Us Weekly's source says the actor is “dating different women and is having fun," adding Evans is “not exclusive with anyone.” Apparently, he's aiming to “be more private with his love life” following his public relationship with Slate.

In a March 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans opened up about his dating life.

"I'm the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things," he said, before revealing what he needs for a healthy relationship. "I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And as for Slate, even after their first breakup in 2017, she told Vulture she didn't mind talking about him because "he’s a lovely person."

Considering Evans and Slate's supportive feelings toward one another, it seems the former couple is on good terms in 2020.