There's no way around this one — Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had a complicated relationship. After dating for nearly a decade and having three children together, Kardashian and Disick have officially split romantically, seemingly for good. But they're still committed to co-parenting their amazing kids peacefully. Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, are clearly the light of both of their lives, and finding a way to make their family unit work has always been at the top of both of their priority lists. Their fans feel Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's quotes about co-parenting (particularly from their most recent videos for Kourt's lifestyle brand, Poosh) show how far these two have come.

The truth is, their relationship was volatile for a while. Fans watched Kardashian and Disick struggle for years to find harmony together. Disick admittedly struggled with addiction and partying, and he and Kardashian would have regular blow-up fights despite going to therapy and counseling together. Today, Disick is in a longterm relationship with Sofia Richie and Kardashian is enjoying the single life after dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima for a little over a year. Based on new footage from the current Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, plus their personal Instagram accounts and these YouTube videos, it looks like Disick and Kardashian have finally landed on a dynamic that works for them and their kids.

The joint interview for Poosh is spread out over two videos that show Kourtney and Scott asking each other the tough questions. The first video runs 12 minutes long and the second video is about 14 minutes long.

If you'd like to watch them in their entirety, have at it! Otherwise, you can find some of the juiciest quotes below.

On how strong they feel as a co-parenting unit:

Kourtney mused on what other people must think when they see her and Disick together as co-parents. Both she and Disick assume people either think they're "crazy" or wonder how they can be so lucky to pull it off without tension. Scott explained,

I think other people just think if they were in that position, they couldn't do it. And I don't think a lot of other people are probably strong enough to do it. And it's not like the easiest thing for us. But the fact that we've tried and we made it work, makes life that much better. I mean, I couldn't imagine raising three children with somebody that I couldn't speak to every day.

On their biggest challenges as co-parents:

When it comes to the biggest road bumps and obstacles they've faced so far, Kardashian said it's definitely been navigating new relationships outside of each other. "I think the hardest part is when we both started new relationships," she said. "That caused fights between [Scott and me] about introducing the kids. That caused the most challenges."

For Disick, it was defining new boundaries. He said, "I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what's appropriate and what's not, and when to be able to talk to each other."

On splitting time with the kids:

One tricky piece of co-parenting is that the children stay in two different houses. Kardashian credits their cohesion to having shared routines in both homes. Disick added, "I don't want anyone to favor... I only want them to feel like they want to be in either of households because of us, not because of what they're allowed to do differently."

On their best advice for new co-parents:

This one was a no-brainer for both Disick and Kardashian. In one word? — communication. Disick said, "Communication. Mutual respect. And, y'know, some kind of sympathy towards each other because you're both going through a lot and it's a huge adjustment... It's one of the most important things. How you're going to bring your kid up." Kourtney added, "Yeah. I agree with those."

On lessons they've learned:

In reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Kardashian admits there are one or two things she would have avoided in hindsight. She explained, "Something I've learned and would do differently, is just being more honest about things. I think I was afraid to tell you certain things because I thought I didn't know how you'd react... Honesty is always better than [lying.]"

For Disick, his biggest takeaway is always it's important to remain on the same team and keep revisiting the idea that they aren't intentionally trying to hurt each other. "I think, at the end of the day, you and I realized we're both on the same team," he said. "We have these children. We're not looking to hurt each other... and we both know that neither of us is trying to hurt the other person."

Frankly, I think these two deserve some serious acknowledgment for making an objectively stressful situation work. I don't have kids, but I suspect it's hard enough to be a parent with a romantic partner, let alone an ex.

Hats off, Scott and Kourt. Your babies are the best.