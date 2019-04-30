Sofia Richie's Reaction To Kourtney & Scott's Close Relationship Might Surprise You

Since starting a whirlwind romance with Scott Disick in May 2017, Sofia Richie has had to grow up quite a lot. Not only is she dating a much older man, but she’s also had to learn how to navigate having his three kids around. There’s also the fact that Disick co-parents his kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. By all accounts, Disick and Kardashian are still really close. So, how does Richie feel about that? Sofia Richie’s reaction to Kourtney and Scott’s close relationship is reportedly really mature.

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick and Kardashian were told by a spiritual healer in Bali that they’re soulmates. Both Kardashian and Scott took this really well, but didn’t attach a romantic meaning to it.

"I normally don't like this type of stuff, but I'm really trying to connect and improve my relationships," Kardashian said. "I don't know what the definition of 'soulmate' is, but Scott and I, we're going to be in each others' lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense. No matter what. Whether we're ever together again or not."

Disick also had a similar reaction to the idea that he and Kardashian are soulmates.

"I don't really know what to think. I'm in another relationship. I just want to take whatever good away from it that I can," Disick said. "I mean, we have three children, we love each other, and we're family. And I'm happy with that."

Disick and Kardashian, of course, share three kids — 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. So, it makes sense that they'd consider each other soulmates. But how does Disick’s girlfriend feel about all this?

According to an April 30 report from Us Weekly, Richie is perfectly fine with how close Kardashian and Disick are. Elite Daily reached out to Richie's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

“Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship. They have no issues and all get along,” a source told Us Weekly. “Sofia doesn’t care about the ‘soulmate’ thing. It was made out to be bigger than what it was on the show.”

Us Weekly’s source also acknowledged the undeniable bond between Kardashian and Disick and even talked about the kids they share.

“The two of them will always be connected through the three kids, but at this time there’s no romantic connection,” the source continued. “They’re simply two people that care for each other and for the family that they’re raising together.”

So, it sounds like this whole “soulmate” situation really isn’t a big deal at all and Richie is 100 percent secure in her relationship with Disick. In fact, Us Weekly’s source even suggested that since being with Richie, Scott’s priorities in life have changed a lot. And for the better.

“Since they’ve gotten together, Scott is more focused than ever on his business and his family,” the source said. “Scott and Sofia’s relationship works so well because they both love to travel, but they’re also homebodies and they don’t go out clubbing.”

All in all, it seems like Disick and Richie have found a really nice balance in their relationship, which is great!