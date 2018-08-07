It appears that Kourtney Kardashian may be single again! And Younes Bendjima could be back on the market. That’s right, the two have apparently called it quits as of August 7 according to TMZ. Some people saw it coming a mile away. Others, who were blinded by all those fancy vacation pics, didn’t see it at all. So, what’s social media going to look like now that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have broken up? Well, here’s one thing I know for sure: there won’t be any shortage of bikini pics if Bendjima is, in fact, out of the picture.

As you may recall, Bendjima was up in arms over Kardashian’s revealing thong bikini pic just weeks ago.

"That's what you need to show to get likes?" he commented on one of Kardashian’s Instagram photos.

Kardashian was reportedly frustrated by his thoughtlessness, which only amplified the problems in their relationship.

At the time, a source told E! News that Kardashian didn’t like Bendjima’s impulsive nature and need to insult her publicly:

Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it … Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world.

So, while that was going down, the relationship was apparently floundering. And now, it’s come to this. After almost two years of dating, vacationing, snapping sexy pics together, and living it up, it seems to be all over. In fact, TMZ might even have the photos to prove it.

On Monday, August 6, Bendjima was photographed in Mexico getting flirty with a woman named Jordan Ozuna who reportedly used to date Tyga and Justin Bieber. From here, their interaction looks way more than "friendly." Kourt also officially deleted all photos of her and Younes from her Instagram. Sources tell TMZ she was the one to officially pull the plug. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and Bendjima's team for comment on their reported split, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kardashian and Bendjima met sometime in October 2016. In a November 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that she met Bendjima during Paris fashion week.

He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with, like, our security or whatever, but, like, not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving.' And then the next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'

So, this relationship went on for quite a while and it’s kind of sad to see it die down. But you know what? Kardashian has always been outspoken about what she wants and if Bendjima is out of the picture, then it’s probably for the best.