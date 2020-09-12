Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie were reportedly spotted getting cozy together at the beach on Saturday, Sept. 5. Since then, fans have wondered if they're an item. Before you get too excited, check out Jaden Smith's response to Sofia Richie dating rumors, because he makes it pretty clear where they stand.

Fans have been speculating that Smith and Richie may be a couple for the past several days, but Smith's Friday, Sept. 10, appearance on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, cleared the air. When asked what Smith's reaction was to the surge of dating rumors, he replied, “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that. But, me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years." He continued, "We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

ICYMI, the celebs dated in 2012 when they were 14. Since then, they've remained close friends, but haven't publicly rekindled their romance. It sounds like Smith and Richie were just having a chill hang at the beach without any romance.

Both the stars are keeping busy in recent weeks. Smith recently dropped his third album, CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3, while Richie celebrated her birthday on Aug. 24 with a girls trip, following her split from Scott Disick the week before. The news of the split came on Aug. 19. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” Elite Daily previously reached out to Richie and Disick's reps for comment and heard nothing back.

Meanwhile, Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian have since been spotted on several outings together, and it looks like they may be getting back together. He's also been flirting with Kardashian on Instagram since calling it quits with the 22-year-old model.

The Smith and Richie dating rumors didn't seem farfetched after Us Weekly reported their Los Angeles beach romp over Labor Day weekend. An eyewitness reportedly revealed that they were “laughing and joking and looked very intimate.” The eyewitness also claimed they had some major PDA. “Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other," said the source. On top of that, the pair reportedly went to dinner at Malibu's celeb-favorite spot Nobu alongside Hannah Montana alum Moisés Arias and his girlfriend, per Us Weekly, which sounded a lot like a double date situation.

But given Smith's comments, now it's clear he and Richie are just close friends, nothing more.