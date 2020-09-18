If you're still not over Brad and Jen's backstage reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, then you're going to love this recent video of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's table read. On Sept. 17, the 2000s Hollywood power couple (virtually) got together for a charity table read of the 1982 cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Facebook, with Aniston reading the Phoebe Cates role of Linda Barrett and Pitt reading for Judge Reinhold's character, Brad Hamilton. At the start of the video, the exes greeted each other in the sweetest way with a "Hi Aniston" and a "Hi Pitt." When Pitt asked how she was doing, Aniston said, "Good, honey, how are you doing?" Cute alert!

The whole star-studded table read is full of gems, but the scene that really has everyone talking: the one where Brad has a very sexy fantasy about Linda. During the super sexual scene (which was narrated by Morgan Freeman, to make things even better), Aniston and Pitt managed to never break character, though the other stars participating in the reenactment definitely did — Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts giggled the whole way through.

Please enjoy the adorable way these two greeted each other:

And then the scene that had everyone cackling:

In case you've somehow forgotten, Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before they announced their separation in 2005. Following their divorce, Pitt started a family with Angelina Jolie and Aniston had a few fleeting romances before tying the knot with Justin Theroux. But then Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016, and Aniston and Theroux announced their separation in February 2018, which gave fans hope of a Bradifer reconciliation. That's why the exes broke the internet when they shared that sweet moment at the 2020 SAG Awards. Sadly, it seems as though these two are nothing more than pals, and I can live with that.

Pitt is currently rumored to be romancing German model Nicole Poturalski, while it seems as though Aniston is single at the moment. Fans may never see the return of Bradifer, but at least these two can reenact a sexual fantasy scene together, right?