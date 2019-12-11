I know I'm not the only one who thought Harry Styles and Kiko Mizuhara were secretly an item. I was also pretty convinced that Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra were the real deal, too. But after a recent flirty appearance together on The Late Late Show, fans are wondering whether the former One Direction star and the model might be rekindling their own romance. Considering Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' rumored relationship timeline, it wouldn't be all that surprising. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Jenner and Styles' reps for comment on their rumored relationship and did not hear back.)

During the Dec. 10 show, which Styles stepped in to host in James Corden’s absence, he played a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with special guest Jenner. In the game, the host and guest ask each other personal questions, and they can choose to answer truthfully or eat a disgusting food item. When Jenner asked Styles which of the songs on his last album were about her, the singer started to say, "So I'd say track... ummm," before choosing cod sperm over finishing his response. If this is all news to you, it may be time for a little review session.

They Grabbed Dinner In November 2013 David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first time Jenner and Styles were romantically linked was back in November 2013. The two were spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood, and they were photographed leaving the restaurant together in Styles' car. A source claimed that the two were "just friends," and Jenner even took to Twitter to assert her single status, tweeting, "Enough with the rumors! I'm single, people." Styles, however, was less convincing. When asked by CNN's Piers Morgan soon after the maybe-date whether or not he and Jenner were dating, the pop star replied, "I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess."

They Went On A Ski Trip In January 2014 Soon after the new year, the maybe-couple hit the slopes at Mammoth Mountain in California, where they were seen looking pretty couple-y. "Kendall snowboarded and Harry skied," a source told People. "They were very cute together. There was a lot of flirting and smiling going on. Harry was a gentleman and even offered to carry Kendall’s snowboard to the ski lift."

They Traveled To Anguilla In December 2015 Fans first spotted the two enjoying an intimate dinner together at Blanchards in Anguilla in late December, and later, the pair was photographed boarding Ellen DeGeneres' yacht in St. Barts and getting cozy as they boated around. A source told Entertainment Tonight that "there has been something going on with those two for a while" and it was the Jenner "who made the first move" and invited Styles on the trip. "Kendall doesn’t want to get hurt, so she's proceeding with caution," the source said. "She knows what the deal is."

Khloé Kardashian Speculated About Their Status In January 2016 Soon after Jenner and Styles' New Year's getaway, ET's Kevin Frazier asked Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian whether or not the two were official. "They were hanging out together," she said. "Do I think they're dating? Yes. I don’t know if they're like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays, I don't know, people are weird with stuff. So I don't know their 'title.' But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me, that's dating. I would call that dating." Ellen DeGeneres also hinted at the 2016 People's Choice Awards that the two might be a couple. "They're very sweet," she told ET. "I like both of them individually and I like them together as well." Later that month, Jenner and Styles attended music agent Jeff Azoff’s birthday party at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, where Jenner's mom Kris and Styles' stepdad Robin Twist were also guests.

They Went Shopping In April 2016 A few months passed without any sightings before the duo was seen shopping in Los Angeles, according to a fan on Twitter. However, it was unclear when and where the photo had been taken. Just a month before, People claimed that Jenner was dating Lakers player Jordan Clarkson and had been for months. According to a source, Jenner really liked Styles, "but he's like any other young rockstar and has trouble committing."

They Had A Maybe-Date In September 2016 Though rumors about Jenner and Clarkson persisted, she and Styles were reportedly seen getting dinner together at Ysabel in LA in September 2016, where an onlooker said that the model "was beaming" all night. A source told People, "They're rekindling their old romance and Kendall's so excited and happy about it. She's always cared about Harry."

Styles Says Some Songs From His Solo Album Were Inspired By A Recent Relationship In April 2017 In an interview with Rolling Stone in April 2017, Styles spoke about a recent relationship that had last for a few years and that inspired some of the songs from his solo album — though he didn't name the mystery woman. "She's a huge part of the album," he said. "Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it's just for them."

They Reunite At The Met Gala In May 2019 When the two bumped into each other at the Met Gala this past May, they chatted like old friends. Mirror Online claimed that Jenner and Styles were "two of the last people to leave" the Met Gala and that they were "relaxed and happy in each other's company." Daily Mail also reported that the two left the post-Met Gala party held at the Moxy just minutes apart, though it's unclear whether or not that was just a coincidence.