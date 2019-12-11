I don't care what you were up to before reading this, but you need to pause whatever it was immediately to watch this video of Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles on The Late Late Show. On the show, Jenner and Styles engage in a round of my personal favorite game, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The celebs were required to ask each other deeply personal, sometimes scandalous questions, and answer honestly. If they didn't want to answer, they'd have to eat food like cod sperm or a salmon smoothie. Very, very chill.

Jenner asked her rumored ex, "Which songs on your last album were about me?" (ICYMI: Styles alluded to writing songs about Jenner on his self-titled album during a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone).

She was clearly excited to hear the answer. "Dying to know this!" she squealed.

Now, to be clear, Styles had two options. He could either answer the question or eat the cod sperm chosen for him by Jenner. Unfortunately for all parties involved, he chose to eat the cod sperm so we'll never really know which songs he wrote about Jenner. But doesn't the fact that he chose to eat the sperm indicate that some of the songs were def about her? I mean, if none of the songs were about her, he could've just said, "None of them." Simple as that.

Instead, he fully freaked out. First, he started to eat the sperm. Then, he must have realized how gross it was, and jokingly gave a fake-out answer. "So, I'd say track..." he teased, before forcing himself to eat the sperm. He looked like a guy with something to hide, if you ask me.

In addition to discussing the songs Styles may or may not have written about Jenner, the two also breeched the topic of which celebs have slid into her DMs (Jenner drank a salmon smoothie in lieu of answering), which member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam is the best parent (Jenner said Rob is the best and Kourt is the worst), and how many episodes of KUWTK Styles has watched (he joked he's seen the episode where they "were eating salads in the kitchen" and all "shouting at each other").

They asked each other a gamut of awk questions, but what I think we all need to watch the video for is to see their undeniable flirty chemistry:

Major flirty vibes, right?

Jenner and Styles were first romantically linked in 2013 when Styles told Piers Morgan that they'd gone "out for dinner." Since then, the two were linked to each other on and off through 2016. Clearly, one look at that video proves time hasn't worn their chemistry down.