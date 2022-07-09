Here’s Everything To Know About Having A Cancer Rising Sign

People can make fun of astrology all they want, but show them a breakdown of their rising sign, and they’ll stop laughing. Generally, everyone knows their sun sign — the sign the sun was in when a person was born and usually what people identify as “their zodiac sign.” For example, if you were born between June 21 and July 22, you’re a Cancer sun. But not everyone will resonate with all the significations of their sun, and then you have the “finance bro”-types declaring interest in the cosmos as a “red flag.” Sigh. In reality, your sun sign accounts for a small percentage of your entire birth chart. The rising, or ascendant, is the big boss of the chart, so this is where you want to pay attention. If you know you are a Cancer rising, here is everything to know about wearing the Crab on your sleeve because it’s a different ball game than having a Cancer sun.

The ascendant sign determines many things about a person and their natal chart. It’s often called the “first impression sign” because it represents how you present yourself to society, how you’re perceived, and even influences physical appearance. As many astrologers put it, when you meet someone, you’re meeting their rising sign, and it’s the sign someone might guess you are before getting to know you on a deeper level.

According to professional astrologer Taryn Bond, the rising sign is how you instinctively show up in the world and is your authentic presence. “It’s the way that you couldn’t not be, even if you wanted to,” she tells Elite Daily. Essentially, it’s the vibe you can’t help but give off.

For Cancer risings, this means they display Cancer traits right away, even if they have no other Cancer placements in their chart. Here’s exactly what it means if you have this moony sign on your ascendant, according to astrologers.

What Is A Rising Sign?

The ascendant sign is determined by which sign was rising over the eastern horizon at the time of your birth. Because each of the 12 signs rise every day, it sets apart the people who were born on the same day and have otherwise pretty similar charts. To nail down which sign was popping over the eastern horizon when you were born, you’ll need your exact birth time and place handy. Then you just plug those details into an online birth chart calculator.

Personality significations aside, Bond breaks down the difference between Cancer suns and Cancer risings. “Technically speaking, Cancer risings just mean that Cancer was rising on the eastern horizon [when a person was born] versus the sun being in the part of the sky that we call Cancer, which would last for about a month.” Each sign rises for around two hours at a time, depending on location, so it’s easy to guess what a baby’s sun sign is going to be, but their rising sign is pretty much a toss-up.

Many astrologers consider the rising sign to be the most important placement because it sets up the entire chart in terms of astrological houses. The 12 houses in astrology each rule over a certain aspect of life; the first house — the ascendant — is the “house of self,” the second house is all about how you interact with money and material things, the third defines your intellect and communication style, and so on. So to get the deets on these 12 areas of your life, you have to know the sign of the very first house, which is, again, the rising.

“When I think about people who find out their rising sign, it's this huge shift of like, ‘Oh wow, this all makes sense now,’” astrologer Indigo Witt tells Elite Daily. “That's why I say that the rising or ascendant sign is so important, because it really sets up the big picture of who we are.”

The rising also represents your energetic theme and path you’re on and how you grow into yourself over time, according to Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa. “Our rising sign is like the car that you drive in this life,” she says.

Cancer Rising Personality Traits

Astrologers take several factors into account when piecing together the traits of a sign. The sign’s element, modality, ruling planet, and animal or symbol are all examined. In the case of Cancer, you’d be looking at a cardinal water sign that’s ruled by the moon and represented by the Crab. For someone with Cancer as their ascendant sign, these aspects all play into how they outwardly present and interact with the world. This results in someone who is resilient, reflective, nurturing, and emotionally in tune, but requires time to rest and reset.

The cardinal signs are known as the initiators — they like to start things — while water is tied to emotions. “The fact that Cancer is a cardinal water sign,” Witt tells Elite Daily, “[means that] not only is there sensitivity, but that sensitivity is their strength as well.” Just as the moon reflects the sun’s light, Cancer risings reflect and absorb the energy of their surroundings, which can make them very sensitive to their environment and who they’re with. “Cancer risings will step into a different room and be like, ‘Oh, this is a totally different vibe, this is a totally different energy, I can't be in here,’ or vice versa,” Witt says.

Because the moon changes every two days, you never really know what you’re going to get with a Cancer rising. It depends when you catch them. They can be a more mysterious rising sign in that way — they’re just not the same person all the time and are continuously changing like the moon. The moon moves exceptionally faster than other planets in astrology and in a way dictates a Cancer rising’s day-to-day experience, according to Bond. “They tend to go through cycles of moods very quickly compared to the average person,” she tells Elite Daily. When they’re feeling good, they’re very warm and nurturing, “but their totem is the Crab, so if they're not in a good mood, they can [give off] a little bit of pinching, closed-off energy.”

As highly intuitive and sensitive people, the Cancer rising you get in each situation will depend on the energy around them. “They’re almost constantly reflecting the emotions of their surroundings,” Mesa says. Whatever the circumstance is — if it’s tense, emotionally volatile, or relaxed — a Cancer rising is affected by it instantly. And because it’s their first house, you can see this on their face. Their changing emotions are much more perceivable than a Cancer sun with a different rising. “You’re going to be able to sort of sense if something is wrong, but even still you won’t be able to put your finger on it,” Mesa explains. “The moon is a very mysterious luminary, and it really is representative of the shadow self, so there’s a very deep mystery to Cancer risings,” she adds.

Cancer is known as the mother of the zodiac, so people with this rising placement tend to be very nurturing, good listeners, loyal, and loving. “Cancer risings are great friends, great lovers, and companions,” Mesa notes. “They’re attentive, and they’re emotionally receptive to your needs.”

Cancer Rising Physical Appearance & First Impression

Cancer rising physical traits come right back to Mama Moon. “I feel like Cancer risings look like the moon,” Mesa says. “They have moon-shaped eyes [and] some of them have round faces.” They’re celestial and overall very lunar in their appearance, but also just give off this essence of total innocence. Often they’ll either present with a more “full moon”-like appearance, with round features like full, moony cheeks and an overall softness to them — or they can embody the sharp, chiseled aspects of the crescent moon or crab.

Often they will appear younger than they are and have this eternally youthful look to them, like Cancer risings Adele and Margot Robbie. “There’s this meme,” Mesa recalls, “where they say that Cancer risings look like baby angels fallen from the sky.” You can easily spot one of these angels by their sweet, dreamy expression and big, bright eyes. “There’s a softness to their eyes,” notes Mesa, “almost like they’ve fallen in love or they feel your pain or they’re just happy to see you.”

With the sign ruling over the chest and stomach in their first house, Cancer risings tend to have nice curves as well. “Cancer [rules] over the breast, so they may have a prominent area there,” Witt says, adding that they may also have sensitive stomach areas. They often will gravitate toward decorating these parts of their bodies with things like belly rings or sternum tattoos, according the Witt.

Cancer risings just nail the tattoo game overall, according to Bond. “They often do it very tastefully,” she says. “They alter their physical body (which would be their ascendant) to reflect how they're feeling inside (which is the moon), but they're very connected to it, so it comes out very creative,” she explains.

As for a Cancer rising’s first impression, their dreamy, motherly softness comes into play. They seem very wholesome, approachable, and sometimes vulnerable — even if they’re not. But they also have a mysterious emotional depth to their gaze. “You kind of know and sense that there’s something more, they’ve been through things, [and] they empathize with you,” Mesa explains. “It’s almost like ‘I can be your friend, I can be that helping hand, I can be that shoulder for you to cry on’ ... They feel like they’re a part of your family,” she adds. As cardinal water, it’s natural for them to be emotionally receptive and come off in a soothing way, like they can really resonate with you and you can unload on them.

“People’s first impression of cancer risings is polarizing because the moon is very reflective,” Mesa says. It depends on the day, what the moon is doing, and the energy you are bringing to the Cancer rising. Cancer risings will project and reflect the way you’re approaching them and give you the same energy back.

It also will depend on the rest of their chart, says Bond. “I've noticed they tend to either come off as more gruff and rough around the edges with the cardinal energy,” she says, “or they'll go the other direction and be more sensitive and receptive.” If their chart is water dominant, she explains, they’re more maternal and nurturing. If they’re fire and earth-heavy, “then they might tend to come off a little harsh,” Bond offers, adding that even so, they’ll still present as a safe space for others.

Cancer Rising In Social Settings

Again, the energy that’s already present, along with the moon, will determine a Cancer rising’s demeanor. “The cardinal modality and the water and the moon play into the way that they interact with others in that it’s very changeable,” Mesa explains. “It depends upon what they receive and what they’re receiving.”

If the vibes are right, a Cancer rising can be the life of the party. “They could knock your socks off with their charm and their mystery and their passion,” Mesa says. They typically have a great sense of humor and will crack jokes in a smooth, under-the-radar way. Otherwise, they might flake or be the first to go home to their crab shell with their fur children and go to sleep. “They need time to recharge,” Mesa notes.

Being highly perceptive and sensitive to everyone’s emotions can be very draining, so if they go home or don’t show up, “it’s not because they’re not friendly or they don’t love the people around them,” says Mesa. They’re extremely loyal when they’re committed and will show up when you need them. In fact, many of them will feel guilt for just wanting to chill instead of going places. “But in reality, that’s how they recharge their batteries,” Mesa explains, noting that they just need a moment.

Not only do Cancer risings reflect the energy around them, but they mold to it, according to Witt. “They're so good at matching other people's energy, it is kind of hard to tell exactly what the Cancer rising is thinking,” she says. They have to adjust themselves to deal with these different energies to avoid getting overstimulated, because then “they just do not leave their houses,” Witt adds. It’s a really important cycle between self-isolation to recharge and going out and being social.

Cancer Rising Compatible Placements

While Cancer risings are beautiful people, there are certain placements that will be especially attracted to them. For one, a Cancer Venus person would be down for a Cancer rising. The Venus sign points to what you consider beautiful and the rising is the energy you give off. “So [a Cancer Venus] will be drawn to someone whose physical self is Cancer energy,” Bond explains. The Cancer rising person will likely feel very seen, accepted, and adored. “I feel like a Cancer rising and a Cancer Venus could probably sit in silence for like 30 minutes the first time they meet and be cool with it,” says Bond.

Cancer risings also easily attract Capricorn placements because this is their descendant sign (seventh house), as the opposite sign to Cancer. Plus, Capricorn is the father of the zodiac, so it pairs nicely with the mother. “[The Capricorn placement] could be anything — rising, moon, or Venus in particular,” Bond says. “It would fall in [the Cancer rising’s] seventh house of long-term partnerships.” So they in a way can feel completed by each other. Witt concurs, adding that Capricorn suns and risings specifically are a powerful connection for Cancer risings. “I think that there's a soul connection,” she offers.

Cancer moons have strong compatibility with Cancer risings as well, because they feel safe with Cancer energy. “It’s what emotionally nurtures them,” as Bond puts it.

There’s also an incredible emotional understanding between Cancer and Taurus. “It’s such a divine connection,” Witt says. “Taurus exalts the moon,” she explains, “so I think Taurus moon is a very happy placement for a Cancer rising because Taurus is the best, happiest sign for the moon besides Cancer.” They’re also very similar signs in general: They’re both homebodies and foodies who just want to cuddle and feel safe and secure.

Water and earth placements have harmonious connections with Cancer risings, with emphasis on water rising, Venus, moon, and Mars signs. Water Mars people will definitely be attracted to this moony ascendant, as Mars is about passion and action. Witt particularly praises the connection between Cancer risings and Scorpio placements. “Scorpios are just Cancers with a leather jacket on,” she says. “They make each other feel so emotionally validated, and that's so important for Cancer risings. They need to feel like their emotions matter,” Witt says, noting that air signs are also very attracted to Cancer rising.

How Do Cancer Risings Flirt?

Similar to Taurus risings, it can be hard to tell when a Cancer rising is flirting, and they generally (depending on the rest of their chart) won’t be the ones to make the first move. However, they do have little tells when they’re into someone if you pay attention. For one, eye contact. This could be extended stares, or they might look away when you look at them. “You can very well tell in their eyes how they feel about you,” says Mesa. “[It’s] innocent coyness, sweet, sassy, subliminal seduction,” she adds.

“They have their fifth house [of fun, romance, and passion] in Scorpio, and [it] wants the passion, wants the mystery, wants the forbidden love [and] fantasy, but they will tip-toe around the situation,” Mesa continues. They’re wearing their crab shell to protect their hearts, so don’t expect them to be direct about their feelings.

At the same time, Cancer risings are very cuddly, so if they like you, they want to touch you and be near you all the time. You can tell they’re into you “if you turn around and they’re standing there,” says Witt. They might just pop up where you happen to be or ask your friends about your interests. “They want to find that intimacy and closeness,” Witt adds.

Rather than marching up to you for your number, Cancer risings will drop hints. “They will try to like send messages that they think are super obvious, but aren't actually obvious,” Witt says. If you’re not paying close attention “then they’re like, ‘OK, well then you're not ever going to get me because you're not picking up on the messages that I'm sending you telepathically,’” she continues. Everything means something to a Cancer rising, so don’t underestimate the small stuff like trying to be near you, cracking a joke, or trying to relate to you — even just liking your social posts. If they’re a little more comfortable, they might make you a cute playlist or send you songs when they’re into you.

According to Bond, body language and tone of voice are also major players when it comes to a flirtatious Cancer rising. They’ll subtly switch on this seductive voice “that's not over-the-top, and you almost wouldn't even notice that it changed, but they do it on purpose,” she says. Case in point: Cancer rising Angelina Jolie. Bond points to how many of the actor’s characters have this ability. “It's almost like they're doing a dance,” she notes, “like they're making art when they're flirting.”

Cancer Rising Careers

Despite their angelic, unassuming disposition, Cancer risings can actually be very competitive people, thanks to their cardinal energy. And with an Aries midheaven, or tenth house (ruling career and public image), a lot of them like to be first and thrive in a fast-paced environment “where they can take the lead, be pioneers, take risks, and be bold,” Mesa explains. Feeling like they’re working toward something and not “stuck” can be huge as well.

While they are natural leaders, often they won’t want an overly structured schedule, so they’ll opt for freelance, self-directed, or creative work instead. Generally, they want to have at least a say in making their schedule, according to Bond. They’ll go for careers that others might shy away from out of fear of failure — things like acting, freelancing, or becoming a CEO. “A lot of times they'll end up doing something like that because they did believe they could,” says Bond.

With that Aries 10th house, they might opt for active careers that keep them on their feet, like the military, personal training, or waiting tables. “Anything that keeps them moving,” notes Bond, “especially if they have Aries placements.”

Because they also have that heightened empathy, tenderness, and nurturing vibe to them, they make great counselors as well. “They're really good at establishing safe environments,” notes Witt. “They are people [who] are just naturally designated as the therapists of their friend groups,” she continues. “They're people you want to go to and just bare yourself and tell everything to them.”

Cancer risings are the sweetest people to have in your life who will love you with their whole being — just be sure to allow them their recharging time in the shell. While they appear soft and fuzzy (and they can be), don’t mistake their bubbly personality for weakness.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Valeria Mesa, professional astrologer, soul coach, and writer

Indigo Selah-Jael Witt, astrologer and Tiktok content creator focusing on interpreting the stars, spirituality, and pop culture