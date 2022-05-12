Here’s Everything To Know About Having A Taurus Rising Sign

Most often when people are talking about Taureans, they’re discussing sun signs. When someone asks what your sign is, you probably have a straightforward, one-word answer. You were born within these four weeks; therefore, you are this certain sign and embody all of these personality traits that come along with it — end of story. If that’s your relationship with astrology, buckle up, because there’s a lot more to learn about yourself. If you were born between April 20 and May 20, that would make you an earthy Taurus sun. But there’s another sign you’ll want to become acquainted with that will unlock the secrets of your very soul: the rising sign, aka the ascendant. If you have a Taurus rising, this means something totally different than a Taurus sun.

Many astrologers put it this way: When you meet someone for the first time, you’re meeting their rising sign. Ever tried to guess someone’s zodiac and could have sworn they give off heavy Sagittarius vibes, only to find out they’re really a Cancer? Well, you might have actually been right and just guessed their rising sign. The ascendant is the energy you put forth into the world, how you interact with it, your overall vibe, and how people perceive you. It also influences your personality, character, physical appearance, personal style, and the first impression you make.

“When you’re looking through a lot of astrology media nowadays, [people] really lean toward the sun sign and don’t realize it’s the rising sign that’s the real tea,” astrologer Indigo Witt tells Elite Daily. “Sometimes people find themselves not able to relate to the things that they see about their sun sign, and once they do find information about their rising sign, the puzzle pieces come together.”

So, what does it mean if you’re a Taurus rising? If you have your ascendant in Taurus, you may start to feel everything fall into place below.

What Is A Rising Sign?

In astrology, many professionals consider the rising sign to be even more telling of a person than their sun. “Your ascendant is the most important placement in the birth chart,” says Witt.

The exact moment a person is born, one of the 12 zodiac signs is rising in the easternmost part of the horizon. Each sign will rise at a different point every day, so the timing of your birth is really important here. To find your ascendant, you’ll need to use an online birth chart calculator like AstroSeek. Just pop in your birth details — maybe double check the time with your parents — and it’ll spit out your rising sign, along with the rest of your chart.

“[The rising sign] sets up the entire birth chart; it sets up the rest of the houses,” says Witt. The 12 houses in astrology represent the different planes of your life. The first house (the ascendant) is what’s known as the “house of self,” and the sign you have here will determine how the other signs fall into the rest of the houses. This placement is what makes a person unique and separates them from someone who was born on the same day in the same location.

“It represents you literally coming into the world,” notes Witt, “taking your first breath… so it’s representative of how you interact with the world socially, your physical appearance, your self-expression, and style.”

Taurus Rising Personality Traits

Zodiac personalities are influenced by several factors. Typically what’s examined is the sign’s modality, ruling planet, element, and animal or symbol. Taurus is a strong and stubborn fixed earth sign with the Bull archetype, but it is ruled by the soft and seductive planet Venus. This creates a very magnetic, charming, patient, and grounded individual — like a deep-rooted tree — who likes to feel things out and take it slow before jumping in. With the Bull on the ascendant, Taureans can be strongly opinionated — they mean what they say, but not in an “in your face” kind of way. “They often have this kind of chill energy about them,” says professional astrologer Taryn Bond, “but it’s also confident, basically this cool factor because they’re so themselves that they don’t have to prove it.”

As a Venus-ruled sign, Taurus seeks to experience pleasure of the senses wherever they can and live for comfort — which is why so many are avid foodies and love a cushy pillow and scented candle. “They are all about how they connect to the world through their senses, so they’re very sensitive when it comes to what they’re smelling or touching,” says Witt.

This gives them the ability to be very present in their surroundings “and really soak in the vibe, enjoy the atmosphere, and indulge in something as simple as a cold beverage, a nice cup of coffee, [or] a brisk walk on a nice day,” Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Elite Daily. “They make the little things an experience.” Anything that delights the senses or feels luxurious will be highly valued by Taurus risings.

One out of the laundry list of reasons Taurus risings are one of the best kinds of people? You can just sit and vibe together in silence. “They prioritize whatever makes them feel good at the time,” Witt says. Anyone who’s made it to this point with a Taurus rising can consider themselves lucky, because it takes them a long time to warm up to new faces. But that’s just because they’re extra discerning about who they give their energy to. “They’re all or nothing, which makes sense given that their seventh house [of partnerships] is Scorpio,” Mesa tells Elite Daily.

Befriending a Taurus rising is like getting into an exclusive club with a lifetime membership. Once they decide you’re “in,” they’ll add you to their little collection of people they keep around forever. “They’re all about loyalty and long-term investment,” says Witt. These ride-or-dies make great friends: They’re warm, dependable, great listeners, and give the best advice.

Taurus Rising Physical Appearance & First Impression

If you’re a Taurus rising, congratulations because you absolutely exude model-off-duty, unassumingly gorgeous, cool vibes. In fact, a ton of models are Taurus risings — Gigi Hadid, for instance, is the perfect example of the naturally ethereal Venusian style. “You can spot a Taurus rising in the crowd by their beauty,” says Mesa. “They have these perfectly defined jawlines and facial structure, and the way that their hair effortlessly falls or the clothes that they wear.”

That Venusian charm and attraction will have people falling head over heels on sight. “Venus is the planet of beauty and sensuality, of seduction, of all things aesthetically pleasing, [so] it’s almost like they are effortlessly attractive,” Mesa tells Elite Daily. They’re a whole mood and experience in themselves, and it doesn’t stop at their physical appearance. Each zodiac sign rules a part of the body, and for Taurus, that’s the throat. Sometimes this means they can have a very defined or thick neck, but often it’ll come out as a soft, velvety, melodic voice.

Taurus risings are enchanting, yes, but they are also very headstrong and powerful. They don’t need to try to impress anyone, so they can feel unapproachable or intimidating if you don’t know them well. “They move through the world very strongly,” says Witt. “So when you meet a Taurus rising, you either fall in love with them or you’re not agreeing with their energy.” They generally come off as composed, casual, and accomplished, but Witt says they can be seen as a bit rigid or cold. Still, Taurus risings are usually perceived well because they have a natural intriguing charm that makes people go starry-eyed — like an accidental royal energy.

Taurus Rising In Social Settings

Thanks to their fixedness, you’re either in or out. You really need to be inducted into the inner circle to see a Taurus rising interacting in their true glory. Otherwise, they’ll be the one keeping to themself, observing everyone else, and deciding whether it’s time to go home — looking ever the coolest and unbothered while doing so.

“Getting a Taurus [rising] to show up in general is already hard to do,” Witt says. It’s a task when they’d genuinely rather be cozied up at home doing their own thing. “If they’re at a party, they’re usually thinking of being somewhere else or what they’re going to do when they get home… They don’t like when their routine or time is messed with,” Witt tells Elite Daily.

“But when they do have a good time, they’re very funny, quirky people,” Witt adds. When they’re with their close friends, they don’t mind being the center of attention and can be exactly who they really are. Taurus risings can have a very dry sense of humor, but they’ll also open up and be vulnerable with those closest to them. If it were up to them, the designated hangout spot would be chill, vibey, and full of some kind of art to enjoy.

Taurus Rising Compatible Placements

When someone’s natal Venus sign is the same as another’s rising, there is some *heavy* attraction. Venus is what you’re attracted to, according to Bond, so when someone is presenting with Taurus energy as their ascendant, a Taurus Venus is likely to start drooling and wedding planning. Same with Scorpio risings — the opposite sign to Taurus — who Mesa says are “magnetically attracted to Taurus risings.”

Taurus Mars people also love Taurus energy, but this combo could trigger stubborn bickering “because Mars brings the heat and passion,” says Mesa. “It can make things get hot a little quicker, good or bad.” People with Taurus moons and water Venus signs will also easily connect and form bonds with Taurus risings.

“Taurus likes to be around other earth signs,” Witt tells Elite Daily, adding that earth and water are known to go together really well. “[But] they really need to be with water signs to get them to open up.” Taurus and Cancer are the most “unmatched connection,” according to Witt — whatever the placement matchup is. “You really just can’t go wrong with a Taurus and Cancer… They just get each other.”

How Do Taurus Risings Flirt?

Because they have that seventh house in Scorpio, Taurus risings can be hard to read, but if they like someone, they’ll watch them very closely under a magnifying glass and notice all the details about them. “They will unapologetically stare you down when they really like you,” says Mesa.

Taurus risings don’t typically like making the first move. If they do, “they’re definitely already obsessed,” says Witt. They like to keep their cards close to their chest and see if the other person is just as into them before they really do anything — besides unblinkingly gaze at them from afar. Taurus risings prefer a strong back and forth and will definitely hit the object of their affection with some out-of-pocket jokes and dark humor.

Though they’re not the type to hype you up to your face, they’re probably doing it in the privacy of their own heads. “They’ll maybe poke fun of you, and they’ll have to hold themselves back from getting too serious too fast,” Witt tells Elite Daily. When Taurus risings like someone, they like them, and you can tell because they’ll be giving them their time, asking questions to learn everything about them, and because they’re sensual, possibly touching their arm or hand.

Taurus Rising Careers

Taurus risings are a dedicated, hardworking bunch, but they make everything look effortless. “They have this amazing sensitivity to art, music, [and] beauty ... so they naturally attract abundance,” Mesa tells Elite Daily. Because they’re artistic by nature, they will thrive in a workplace that allows them to cultivate those skills. “Taurus risings know that they are here to make a difference… They want to stand out, but they also want a group of people that surrounds them and inspires them,” Mesa explains.

“With the combination of being Venus-ruled and having their sixth house of work in the other Venus sign [Libra], this gives them an amazing sense of design and aesthetics,” Bond tells Elite Daily.

Witt agrees, adding that Taurus risings have a knack for careers in interior design, graphic design, critique, fashion, food, anything beauty-related, and modeling. They also typically have their 10th house of career in Aquarius, so Aquarian themes will often pop up in their professional lives. “Taurus risings tend to have unconventional careers,” she says. “They really just have to take a leap.”

Whether it’s love or hate at first sight, Taurus risings make an impression. They carry big energy wherever they go and don’t take any nonsense. If you’re lucky enough to have one close to you, you’ve got a friend for life.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Valeria Mesa, professional astrologer, soul coach, and writer

Indigo Selah-Jael Witt, astrologer and Tiktok content creator focusing on interpreting the stars, spirituality, and pop culture