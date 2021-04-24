Each Zodiac Sign Has An Animal That Goes With It & Here's Yours

People have been looking to the cosmos for guidance for ages, so its magic pretty much speaks for itself. Though the ancient language of astrology is excellent for cultivating self-awareness, learning that each zodiac sign has an animal that goes with it makes it that much more validating. This is one of the many reasons why the essence of astrology is considered "universal," given that it speaks to individuals in an infinite amount of ways. Remember, the 12 zodiac archetypes are symbolic of the stages of human development, but they also carry a series of ancient symbols and totems. In this case, those symbols come in the forms of furry friends, sea creatures, or even insects.

The key is to maintain an open mind; it doesn't matter whether you're referring to Western astrology or the Chinese zodiac, as there's always going to be a totem, symbol, and/or archetype attached to each sign. If you're familiar with the phrase, "We're all made of stars," then this is precisely where its mysticism starts to make sense. It's all a part of the circle of life. Before I really start to quote The Lion King, let's take a closer look at each zodiac sign's spirit animal, so to speak.

Aries: The Ram

Anna Dai / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Aries, your constellation has several connotations in different cultures, but the Greeks and the Egyptians traditionally associated it with a ram. The ram is also symbolic of action, determination, and initiative, which goes hand in hand with your sign's archetype.

Taurus: The Bull

You're a stubborn bull — but you already knew that, Taurus. Your spirit animal's power, strength, and presence is also worshiped and praised across many cultures. However, it's also symbolic of virility, stability, and strength. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Gemini: The Butterfly

You're a social butterfly, Gemini. And just like your mercurial essence, the butterfly is fickle, playful, and difficult to catch. It's also symbolic of the duality that exists in everything, and this goes hand in hand with your zodiac archetype.

Cancer: The Crab

Being a crab goes far beyond your ever-changing moods and "crabby" ways, Cancer. Tenacious and intuitive, the crab is symbolic of time and vulnerability. It walks sideways, but to its own unique rhythm, which is precisely what you're constantly striving to embrace.

Leo: The Lion

R@jesh 2020 / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Let's just say, the whole world can't help but look your way whenever you walk into a room, Leo. Majestic and fiercely charismatic, the lion is a symbol of courage, royalty, and protection. It fights persistently in the face of obstacles and challenges.

Virgo: The Bee

You're a busy bee, Virgo. Your zodiac archetype represents your divine duty, both individually and in regards to Mother Earth. A divine symbol of diligence, the ancients believed that bees never sleep; it's an emblem of abundance and fruitfulness.

Libra: The Swan

Just like the swan, your essence is harmoniously aligned with beauty, grace, and love, Libra. As if this weren't enough, a pair of swans is a representation of soul mates reuniting, which is totally Venusian.

Scorpio: The Scorpion

It really doesn't get more intimidating than the scorpion, and you're no exception, Scorpio. Just like your polarizing archetype, scorpions are symbolic of dominance, passion, and rebirth. On the dark side, they're also highly sensitive and defensive.

Sagittarius: The Horse

tomazl/E+/Getty Images

Your zodiac archetype is depicted by the centaur, Sagittarius. However, a horse's desire for adventure also goes perfectly with your free spirit. A symbol of freedom, the horse is a representation of travel, movement, and desire.

Capricorn: The Goat

You're incredibly persevered, Capricorn. Truth is, your determination is like no other, and the goat perfectly embodies your inner fortitude. A symbol of sacrifice, vitality, and agility, there's no stopping them once they've got their eyes on the prize.

Aquarius: The Rabbit

It's hard narrowing it down, as rabbits hold a great deal of symbolism, Aquarius. But if there's one thing that's consistent, it's their connection with prosperity and intuition. The rabbit shows how to get back on track, which goes hand in hand with your zodiac archetype.

Pisces: The Fish

You're a chameleon, Pisces. This is precisely why the intuitive fish fits perfectly with your zodiac archetype. Sensitive and deeply aware, the fish is symbolic of creativity, faith, endurance, and serenity. It speaks to the essence of the element water and the universal realm.