After just about one-and-a-half years of dating, reports of infidelity began to plague Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter in April 2018, video footage of Thompson seemingly kissing other women at a club was released by TMZ. However, the two stayed together, and Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her decision. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she tweeted at a fan. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Less than a year later, Thompson reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF, at a house party in February 2019. Kardashian promptly ended the relationship and once again explained her reasoning on Twitter. "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family," she wrote. "This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

The two remained amicable co-parents, and though Thompson has never explicitly confirmed cheating rumors, his apology to Kris Jenner during the Season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians seemingly confirmed the rumors. "When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship," Thompson told Jenner during the episode. Jenner forgave him, and it seems Kardashian may have, too.

After months of reconciliation rumors, Kardashian seemingly confirmed they were back together with a March 2020 Instagram post wishing Thompson a happy birthday. "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart, and they come out even stronger than they were before," she captioned a photo of her and Thompson. However, neither she nor Thompson has yet to confirm whether they're actually dating again.