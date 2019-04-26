If you're obsessed with the royals, you've probably seen the rumor Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton with her best friend, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley — complete with memes, viral jokes, and drags on Twitter. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for William, Kate, and Rose but did not hear back by the time of publication.) This fresh round of rumors concerning Prince William's alleged infidelity has its roots in a March 22 article published by British tabloid The Sun. Kate and Rose apparently had a falling out. The Sun reported that Prince William tried to smooth things over by setting up double dates with Rose and her husband, David Rocksavage. Ultimately, Kate refused and she told William that Rose needed to be "phased out."

Kate and Rose have apparently been friends for a decade, and were publicly close as of 2016. Everything was supposedly smooth sailing between Kate and Rose until this falling out. Although, after The Sun published its report of Kate and Rose's alleged fight, The Daily Mail columnist published an article on March 24 reporting that both couples laughed the rumor off and were considering legal action against The Sun. And then on March 26, British reporter Giles Coren tweeted "Everyone knows about the affair, darling" before swiftly deleting it.

William and Kate got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, topped off with a horse-drawn procession through London to Buckingham Palace, a ceremony that Rose was invited to. The royal couple has three children: Prince George was born in 2013, Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, and Prince Louis was born in 2018. According to The Sun, Prince George is friends with Rose's kids — Lady Iris; Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage; and Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley.

Apart from having some royal blood, Rose was formerly a model with Storm Management — the agency that discovered Kate Moss, as well as Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne. Rose was also a researcher for Conservative MP Michael Gove. David is an alum of the prestigious Eton College in Windsor, England (which happens to be William's alma mater), and Sorbonne Université in Paris, and was a filmmaker. He inherited a fortune reportedly worth £112 million, which included Houghton Hall in Norfolk, England, Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire, England, and about 10,000 more acres of land.

Kate and Rose reportedly had a strong friendship, in part, because they lived so close to each other. (British media gave them the nickname the "turnip toffs" because of it; "turnip" because Norfolk, where they live, is in the English countryside, and "toff" being British slang for someone who's aristocratic or bougie.) Rose and David live in Houghton Hall. Kate and Will spend a significant amount of time nearby — 3.5 miles away, to be exact — at Anmer Hall, a residence that the Queen gifted them. "William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends," a source told The Sun.

Here's hoping that these latest rumors about Prince William's infidelity are, simply, just that: rumors.