Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! But soon after the power couple shared the happy news, former New York Yankees player Jose Canseco accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Rodriguez and Lopez for comment and did not hear back by the time of publication; a rep for Canseco could not be reached.)

It all started shortly after Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement on Saturday, March 9 on Instagram with a photo of her new diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth around $1 million. On Sunday, March 10, Canseco wrote a series of tweets calling A-Rod out for allegedly cheating on his new fiancé.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he wrote in the first tweet.

"I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he wrote in the following tweet.

And then he pulled the big ones out when he wrote in his third tweet, "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh*t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

Finally, things got really weird when Canseco decided to challenge A-Rod to a physical fight. "Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want," he wrote in his fourth tweet about the newly engaged couple.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, after briefly pausing to give a shoutout to a little boy who wears his number, Canseco got back to his rant by offering to take a polygraph test. "I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate," he wrote in his fifth and final tweet about Rodriguez and Lopez.

Check out all of Canseco's tweets for yourself here:

J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement with a picture of A-Rod holding J.Lo's hand on a beach during the sunset. Her hand just so happens to be adorned with a massive diamond on her ring finger because, duh, would you expect anything less from A-Rod?!

He simply captioned the photo, "she said yes ♥️"

Fans of the couple have been anticipating the engagement since the two first got together a couple of years ago.

They've both been extremely vocal about their love for each other and made it abundantly clear that they're a perfect match. "I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” Lopez, 49, told the hosts of the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show this past summer. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our 20s, maybe not so much… we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the same interview she also revealed that marriage may have been on the horizon for them. "We think about getting married, but it will happen naturally when and if it’s supposed to," Lopez told the hosts.

Looks like it was finally supposed to happen!