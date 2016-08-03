Beyoncé left fans shook with the release of Lemonade in April 2016. The album featured 12 flawless songs that seemed to be directly influenced by Bey's life, and there was one song in particular that really had everyone talking. Her song "Sorry" mentioned a woman named Becky, and it had everyone asking: Who is Becky with the good hair? The famed lyric from the song had everyone singing along, and, now, there's a few things every member of the Beyhive should know about the track and who that iconic line was inspired by.

In case you need a refresher, the not-so-subtle lyric appeared at the end of Beyoncé's song. "They sneaking out the back door / He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair," she sang.

The lyrics were clever, but not exactly rocket science, and the Beyhive almost instantly decided that Jay-Z may have cheated on the Queen. Back then, the Beyhive sat around and asked themselves: "Did Jay-Z cheat on his wife with this Becky girl, whoever she may be?" Obviously, every member of the Beyhive immediately set to work trying to crack the case and figure out exactly who Becky with the good hair was.

Many fans felt evidence pointed to designer Rachel Roy, after she posted, then quickly deleted, a suggestive Instagram with the caption, "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. live in the light #nodramaqueens." Rita Ora was also a prime suspect at the time. Rumors were flying every which way, with some people claiming to know the true Becky, but, of course, there was no way to be sure.

Ultimately, fans learned that Becky may not even be a real person after all. The song's main writer Diana Gordon spoke out about the fan theories and insisted Becky with the good hair is merely a symbolic representation of what some might called a side chick.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gordon said she found all the hoopla about the lyric a bit silly. "I laughed, like this is so silly. Where are we living? I was like, 'What day in age from that lyric do you get all of this information?" she said. "Is it really telling you all that much, accusing people?"

Diana went on to say Beyoncé was caught off guard by all the crazy speculation behind the lyric.

I don't think she expected it. I saw her at her Formation tour. She had a pajama party; we laughed, we danced, we hugged it out. But I didn't say much about it at the time because I wanted to give her space.

Gordon even went as far to say "the idea started in my mind," but, seeing as she spoke about track six, "Daddy Lessons," in the same portion of the conversation, it's hard to tell which track she was referencing.

Still, there's no doubt Bey's angsty Lemonade album had moments of truth. In November 2017, Jay-Z admitted the cheating rumors were true. In an interview with the New York Times, the rapper admitted to being unfaithful in the past, though he didn't elaborate on the details or make mention of the highly-speculated-on lyric from "Sorry." For that reason, it's hard to tell if the "Becky" lyric is directly related to the infidelity Jay-Z spoke of.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, there you go, everyone. Becky isn't real. Or, at least she's not real in the literal sense.