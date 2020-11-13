If you mess with a Kardashian or Jenner sister, then you better be prepared to deal with their momager. During the Nov. 12 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which was the Season 19 finale), Tristan Thompson apologized to Kris Jenner for the cheating rumors that plagued his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, and TBH, it was really sweet. "When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship," Thompson told Jenner during the episode. "You viewed me as a son, so that's what was the part that was really sad."

Luckily, Jenner was willing to accept his apology. "Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us," she said. "The bottom line is, we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family, and we want True to be happy." During a confessional later in the episode, Jenner said she felt better about Thompson "as a person" because of all the work he'd put into "mending and healing" his relationship with Kardashian and their daughter. Seems like someone is on Mama Jenner's good side again.

Jenner and Thompson may be on better terms, but it's still not clear where True's parents stand. After telling her bestie, Malika Haqq, she feels "pressured" to get back together with Thompson, Kardashian sat her ex down for some Real Talk. "We've done this rodeo before where your actions didn't go with your words, and for almost a year now, you've been a different person," she told Thompson. "It frustrates me 'cause I'm like, why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together? One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're gonna turn into like the old Tristan again."

Though Thompson tried to explain how much growing he'd done in the past year, Kardashian said she still had reservations about rekindling their relationship. "Do I love you? A million percent," she said. "Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit." Fair enough.

Things may be even more complicated now, thanks to Larsa Pippen's recent interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast. During the episode, Pippen claimed she was in a relationship with Thompson right before he got together with Kardashian, and Kardashian reportedly unfollowed Thompson on social media not long after the interview aired.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Trying to keep up with the Kardashians is exhausting.