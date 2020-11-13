Three strikes, he's out? It seemed to be a year of growth and reconciliation for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but the pair apparently just hit another bump in the road. After longtime Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen spilled some details about her past with Thompson, which took place shortly before he first started dating Kardashian back in 2016, Khloé Kardashian reportedly unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram, sparking speculation there's drama unfolding behind closed doors once again.

Thompson first came under scrutiny after he cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their now 2-year-old daughter, True. The NBA player and reality star put their differences aside at the time and continued their relationship only to split in February 2019 after Thompson and Jordyn Woods kissed while he was still dating Kardashian. Fast forward a year and it seemed Kardashian and Thompson were on the road to happiness as they took care of True together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Us Weekly reported in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson were officially back together, but sadly it seems things are rocky once again.

On Nov. 9, Pippen opened up about her reported past with Thompson during an interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast and, days later, fans noticed Kardashian was no longer following Thompson on Instagram. Of course, social media users couldn't help but wonder if Pippen's comments were the reason behind Kardashian's unfollow.

Here's what Pippen said:

I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.

The Kardashians' team did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on Pippen's claims.

From the looks of IG, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris are also not following Thompson, but to be fair, there's no proof that they were ever following him in the first place.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it's currently unclear what exactly is going on between Khloé and Thompson, Us Weekly reports: “No one remembers Khloé meeting Tristan before that or being introduced to him through Larsa. Larsa was never dating Tristan. They may have gone out in a group or met up, but they did not date. The family thinks she is embarrassing and seeking attention.”