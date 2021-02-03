Madison LeCroy's dating history is getting more complicated by the second, y'all. Just weeks after she claimed she had a fling with Jay Cutler, Madison LeCroy claimed she FaceTimed Alex Rodriguez... who, as you're probably aware, is engaged to Jennifer Lopez. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Rodriguez for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI, LeCroy claimed she had an affair with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player" while she was still dating Austen Kroll during the Jan. 28 Southern Charm reunion special. "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I've never seen him [or] touched him," she told host Andy Cohen. She also denied the ex-MLB player ever flew her out to Miami, as her co-star Craig Conover claimed.

Since Rodriguez and his fiancée Lopez aren't yet married, fans initially eliminated him as a possible suspect in the mystery. However, on Feb. 3, LeCroy's Southern Charm co-star Danni Baird claimed Rodriguez was, in fact, the mystery man during an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "[LeCroy] had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something," she said of Rodriguez.

It's unclear when LeCroy had her alleged affair with the ex-MLB player, but according to her, it occurred sometime during her three-year relationship with Kroll, which ended in December 2020. Since then, she's found herself in a complicated love triangle with Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari, but apparently, her love life was complicated long before she got involved with Cutler.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that it was Baird, not LeCroy, who named Rodriguez as the mystery man (though Baird says LeCroy referenced Rogriguez). LeCroy also alluded to a "married" man, and Rodriguez hasn't been married since his 2008 divorce from Cynthia Scurtis. But unfortunately, I must also point out this isn't the first time Rodriguez has been accused of infidelity.

Back in March 2019 — just one day after Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement — Rodriguez's former teammate Jose Canseco claimed Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment and did not hear back. Jessica Canseco denied the affair.)

Not long after, Playboy model Zoe Gregory told The Sun Rodriguez asked her for "naughty videos" and that they discussed a potential threesome with another woman. "While getting ready to marry [Lopez], he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up, and asking me to make arrangements with other girls," Gregory claimed. (Elite Daily reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Though Rodriguez never commented on the cheating claims, Lopez was seemingly unbothered by the rumors. During an April 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Lopez said, "I mean, it doesn't matter, I know what the truth is. I know who [Rodriguez] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy. We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is."

Here's hoping these latest rumors about LeCroy and Rodriguez are just that: rumors.