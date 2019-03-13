All my J. Lo fans out there, I've got some great news! It turns out our girl isn't being cheated on after all. After her ex went on an epic Twitter rant calling her out for allegedly cheating, Jessica Canseco's response to allegations she cheated with Alex Rodriguez put any doubts you had right to rest.

For those of you who don't remember what happened, just a few days after Lopez and Rodriguez announced news of their engagement, Jessica Canseco's ex husband, former baseball player Jose Canseco took to Twitter to accuse Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Jessica Canseco.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he wrote in the first tweet.

"I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he wrote in the following tweet.

And then he pulled the big ones out when he wrote in his third tweet, "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh*t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

Finally, just when you thought things couldn't get any stranger, Canseco decided to challenge A-Rod to a physical fight. "Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want," he wrote in his fourth tweet about the newly engaged couple.

Then, after he briefly paused his rant to give a shoutout to a young fan who wears his number, Canseco got back to his rant by offering to take a polygraph test. "I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate," he wrote in his fifth and final tweet about Rodriguez and Lopez.

But the former Mrs. Canseco is not phased by her ex's serious allegations. In fact, she went so far as calling his accusations "false" in her own tweet. Oh, and she also told him to go play "with his Alien friends."

Here's what she wrote:

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends

Yep, that's right... she basically called him insane.

And, if you're interested, here are all of Mr. Canseco's tweets:

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement this past Saturday (March 9, 2019) with a picture of him holding her ring-clad hand on the beach during sunset.

And yes. The ring is just as massive as it looks. According to Us Weekly, the ring is reportedly 15 carats and estimated to be worth $1.4 million.

Even before they got engaged, the couple has been extremely vocal about how in love they are.

"I think we’re both in a good place in our lives,” Lopez, 49, told the hosts of the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show this past summer. “And I think maybe if we would have met in our 20s, maybe not so much… we were both… we’re too crazy. But now at this point in our lives where we both have kids, we both have accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kinda in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other. It’s like, where I need help, he’s really strong and where he needs help I’m really strong."

Congrats to the happy couple!