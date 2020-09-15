Just a few days shy of their three-year wedding anniversary, Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce from Offset with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Sept. 15, 2020, according to TMZ and Us Weekly. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Cardi B reportedly listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and is seeking primary custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture. "Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time," a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cardi B and Offset about the reported divorce filing but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Though the two rappers reportedly first met sometime in 2016, the two didn't go on their first official date until February 2017 when they attended the Super Bowl together, according to Offset's January 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. Less than eight months later, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Sept. 20, 2017, which fans didn't learn about until nearly a year later, when TMZ tracked down their wedding certificate in June 2018. Not long after, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter on July 10, 2018.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While it's unclear why Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce, the couple's relationship has been plagued with cheating rumors over the years. According to People, recent allegations of Offset's infidelity may have even played a role in Cardi B's decision. During an October 2018 interview with W, Cardi B admitted to feeling the strain of the ongoing cheating accusations made against her husband, though she stood by him. "Every single day there's rumors about me and my dude," she said. "And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don't have no proof. I don't have receipts. But I just got to know my man."

However, a few months later, she announced their breakup on social media, telling her IG followers she and Offset "just grew out of love." That same day, TMZ leaked texts reportedly exchanged between Offset and two other women.

Not ready to give up on their relationship so easily, Offset worked hard to win his ex back, even posting a video on Instagram asking Cardi B to forgive him for his infidelity. By January 2019, the two reportedly reconciled.

During a December 2019 interview with Vogue, Cardi B spoke about her decision to forgive her husband, saying, "Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world." But then, just a month before reportedly filing for divorce, Cardi B admitted there was "a lot of drama" in her relationship during an interview with Elle.

Here's hoping these two decide to do whatever is best for themselves, their relationship, and for their daughter.