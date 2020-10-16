Cardi B isn't here for anyone else's opinions. After fans reportedly took to Twitter to criticize her relationship with Offset, with some reportedly even calling it "mentally abusive," the "WAP" rapper clapped back with a pretty epic response. Cardi B's tweets defending her relationship with Offset are honest AF, and TBH, would you expect anything less from Cardi? Though she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on Sept. 15, the two reportedly reconciled while celebrating her 28th birthday in Vegas, and no, she's not sorry about it. And while it's not clear whether they're getting back together, it is clear Cardi doesn't care what fans have to say.

On Oct. 16, she tweeted a video to her followers, offering a hilariously sarcastic apology for her decision to (maybe) reconcile with Offset. "Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS," she captioned the video. "I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither." She followed the vid up with a second tweet, which made it very clear she doesn't care about the criticism and isn't sorry for living her life the way she wants to. "This ain't Disney," she concluded.

Her third and final tweet was another video, which she captioned, "Literally." Her message to the haters: "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you.' And I be, 'All right, but can I f*ck him today? Because I need to have sex.'" So that's that!

Three days earlier on Oct. 13, Cardi suggested she and Offset are trying to work things out during an IG Live. "It's hard not to talk to your best friend," she said. "You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d*ck." I stan an honest AF queen.

Later, she added, "We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf*ckrs that got married early. That's just what we are ... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional-a** relationships. We're the same way. We're just more public."

Like Cardi said, life isn't Disney. Fans may not like seeing her reconcile with her ex, but that decision is 100% up to Cardi to make.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.