Less than a month after officially filing for divorce, Cardi B and Offset are stirring up speculation that they're giving their relationship a second shot. After the pair were photographed locking lips on Saturday, Oct. 10, fans might be wondering, are Cardi B and Offset back together? According to reports, the estranged couple didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA at Cardi B's 28th birthday party, hinting that there might be a reconciliation in the works. Elite Daily reached out to both their reps for comment on their current relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Saturday, the "WAP" songstress rang in her big day with her ex by her side, and according to sources, the Migos member gifted her a lavish Rolls Royce truck at the end of the evening. According to TMZ, Cardi B was photographed giving Offset a lap dance and kissing him. Elite Daily also reached out to both their reps for confirmation of the Rolls Royce gift and details about what happened at the birthday party, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While she has yet to confirm whether the pair are giving their relationship another go, she also took to Instagram to thank the rapper for another gift: a billboard with the message, "Happy birthday mommy. Love Kulture." She captioned the post, "Thank you sir. I love it," implying that it had been her estranged husband's idea.

Back on Sept. 14, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse, saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." She quickly took to Instagram Live to set the record straight on the reason for calling things off, saying, "I just got tired of f**king arguing."

"I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye ... When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on," she said, slamming rumors that infidelity was behind the split. "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

Just weeks later, the "I Like It" hitmaker took to her OnlyFans account to get candid about how she was enjoying the single life.

"I could date any man I want," she said, per People. "My DMs are flooded. I don't actually want to date nobody. I'm so focused on my business that it's crazy."

She also said she felt empowered by her decision to leave Offset, saying, "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again... I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

While they looked every bit the couple on Saturday night, both rappers have yet to confirm that they're calling off their divorce or that they're giving their relationship another shot. Only time will tell if the pair decides to update fans on where they stand, but for the time being, it looks like Cardi B and Offset are taking their relationship day by day and figuring out things in private.