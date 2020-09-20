Cardi B is setting the record straight on why she decided to pull the plug on her marriage. Following reports she officially filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 14, the rapper took to social media to clear the air and put rumors about any alleged infidelity to rest. When it came down to it, Cardi B’s reason for divorcing Offset was due to the pair recently growing apart, and the singer was quick to tell fans she hadn't "shed one tear" about her decision.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, Sept. 18, the "WAP" hitmaker laid all her cards out on the table, reassuring her millions of followers that she was doing fine amidst the split.

"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," the rapper began. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

She then addressed rampant rumors that cheating was behind the split. The couple temporarily broke things off in January 2018 after the "I Like It" singer confirmed that Offset had an affair with another woman. However, they reconciled in January 2019.

"This time, I wasn't crying," she said. "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."

The star also shot down rumors that she and Offset, who share two-year-old daughter Kulture, had pulled the move for "clout."

"I don't do stunts. I don't need stunts and I don't need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything," she said. "I don't understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

To put it simply, Cardi B says she'd made the decision because the couple had grown apart.

"I just got tired of f--king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye ... When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...," she said, trailing off. "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

To conclude her Instagram Live, she again reiterated that she was doing OK amidst the breakup.

"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me love," she told her fans. "I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt."

The "Money" chart-topper officially filed for divorce from the Migos member at an Atlanta courthouse on Sept. 14. According to court documents, the rapper said "there are no prospects for a reconciliation" and that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." The couple is due in court on Nov. 4 to discuss the filing, which includes child support for Kulture.

The news of the split reportedly came as a shock to the couple's inner circle. Cardi recently admitted in Elle's September issue that while her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama," there's also "a lot of love."

"There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said. "They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

Offset has yet to publicly address the split, but from the sounds of things, there aren't any hard feelings about the breakup and the former couple will now be turning their focus to co-parenting Kulture.