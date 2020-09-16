I always hate to see celeb couples go their separate ways, but Cardi B's reported reason for filing for divorce from Offset is especially devastating. On Sept. 15, 2020, five days before what would have been their three-year wedding anniversary, the "WAP" rapper reportedly filed for divorce from her hubby with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, according to TMZ and Us Weekly. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Cardi B and Offset about the reported divorce filing but did not hear back.) What's worse: A source for People reportedly claimed the split was due to Offset's rumored infidelity. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cardi B and Offset about the ongoing cheating claims but did not hear back in time for publication.)

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," the source for People claimed, referring to Cardi B and Offset's two-year-old daughter, Kulture. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough." Though neither of the rappers has confirmed the divorce filing, Cardi B has confirmed previous accusations of Offset's infidelity, and the two even briefly broke up due to his unfaithfulness.

In December 2018, TMZ leaked texts reportedly exchanged between Offset and another woman, and that same day, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her split from the rapper. "I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now," she told her followers, adding, "We've got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. And it's nobody's fault. I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

However, by January 2019, the two had reconciled, and Cardi B later defended her decision to get back together with her ex during a December 2019 interview with Vogue. "When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she explained, later adding, "Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The two faced a similar incident back in December 2017, three months after the couple secretly tied the knot, when rumors of a sex tape between Offset and another woman surfaced. When fans criticized Cardi B's decision to stay with Offset, she took to Twitter to defend herself, writing in a (since-deleted) tweet, "What you want me to do? ... Start all over again and get cheated on again?" Later, during a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, the rapper once again stood by her husband. "...I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don't got to explain why," she said.

It's unclear whether the latest cheating rumors are true, but here's hoping Cardi B decides to do whatever is best for her and her daughter.