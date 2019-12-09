Just when you thought you knew everything that went down between rap's best power couple, Cardi B's Vogue quotes about Offset allegedly cheating are here to shed a whole new light on their relationship. Cardi, who stars on the cover of Vogue's January 2020 issue with her baby Kulture, opened up to the magazine about the trials and tribulations of her high-profile marriage in light of Offset's alleged infidelity.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi shared in the interview. “But it’s real-life sh*t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Offset regarding Cardi's claim that he cheated and did not hear back in time for publication).

Cardi also shared how she and Offset found their way back to each other, citing how her faith and her belief in monogamy helped her thrive. "My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect,” she explained. “And that’s crazy to me. I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”

Just a few days before the Vogue interview was published, Offset's fidelity to Cardi was called into question yet again when Jade, a bartender dating Tekashi 6ix9ine, accused him of sliding into her DMs with flirty messages. This time, Cardi stood by her man's side when he claimed the DMs were a result of a hack of his social media accounts. ICYMI: Cardi is still facing legal troubles for allegedly assaulting Jade in August of 2018 after she reportedly came to believe that the bartender had slept with Offset, a claim Jade denies.