ICYMI, on Dec. 3, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade posted a video on Instagram of herself opening a DM from the official account of Offset that appeared to say, "miss u fr." While the DM could potentially seem sketchy (Offset has been married to Cardi B since 2017), Cardi B's response to Jade's video is pretty much as loyal as it gets. Cardi let her husband take control of her Instagram Stories on Dec. 3 to set the record straight and clear his name.

In a series of videos posted to Cardi's Stories, Offset claimed his Instagram had been hacked, and even provided video footage of his email exchanges with Instagram Support. According to Offset, the email address connected to all of his social media accounts had been hacked, so the message Jade reportedly received was not from him. "I’ve been having a good weekend, man, then I wake up to the bulls*t," he lamented. "I’m with my family, man. I ain’t on no stupid sh*t, man." (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Offset for further comment on the DM and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Cardi also reportedly voiced her own defense of her man in a since-deleted Instagram video of the two of them. “Hey, guys, as you can see, this guy’s Instagram has been hacked,” she reportedly said, per Cosmopolitan. “Babe, I know you’ve done some dumb sh*t. Everybody know he’s done some dumb sh*t... We been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good. He wasn’t going to play himself like that.”

In addition to being known for dating Tekashi 6ix9ine, Jade has also made headlines as one of the two strip club bartenders who were allegedly attacked by members of Cardi's posse on Aug. 15, 2018. According to TMZ, Cardi allegedly ordered her crew to "beat down" Jade and her sister, who goes by Baddie G, while they were working their shift at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York. Jade alleges "five people associated with Cardi viciously attacked her, grabbing her hair, punching her and hitting her with an ashtray, causing serious damage." Another alleged attack took place on Aug. 29, 2018; Jade claimed Cardi allegedly visited the club with her friends and began "throwing bottles and chairs at" her and her sister. That month, Jade also claimed to TMZ that Cardi was allegedly threatening her and accusing her of sleeping with Offset for months leading up to the attacks. (She denied the affair to TMZ; Elite Daily reached out to Cardi's rep for comment on the alleged attacks and did not hear back in time for publication.)

In October 2018, TMZ reported Cardi was officially charged with two misdemeanors, assault, and reckless endangerment against the two sisters. "She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," Joe Tacopina, the lawyer for the alleged victims told TMZ at the time. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice." In June 2019, she pled not guilty to felony assault charges.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

With Offset claiming he never sent Jade the suspicious DM, and with Cardi backing up her husband, the bottom line is that the couple seems as tight as ever.