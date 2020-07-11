Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have gone through a lot together in their nearly 25-year marriage. Now, the pair is getting super real about their relationship. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk about their marriage revealed one rumor surrounding the couple is actually true.

If you've never seen Jada's web show, Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, then you've missed out on the raw conversations the actor delves into with her featured guests. A Friday, July 10 episode featured her husband as a guest after recent rumors about their marriage had run wild, and the couple got so real, discussing the state of their relationship and its various ups and downs. Those rumors about Jada's relationship with singer August Alsina were true, and the Hollywood power couple wasn't afraid to admit it, even though they denied it at first.

Rumors that Jada was romantically linked to Alsina began sometime in 2017 and then came back up in 2019 when fans speculated his song "Nunya" was about her (which Alsina denied), and then died down after a while. Alsina, however, resurrected them on Tuesday, June 30, in an interview with Angela Yee posted to his YouTube account, when he alleged the affair was real, and that it wasn't an act of malice or betrayal because he claimed Will knew about it.

In the latest Red Table Talk episode, Jada and Will sat down together and discussed the situation candidly. "This Red Table, for me, is all that stuff that's going on in the press," said Jada. "Somebody made a statement for me that wasn't a statement I made," she said, after revealing she wanted to clear the air on the Alsina subject. "About four and a half years ago... [I] started a friendship with August," she explained. "We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state, y'know?"

The two both agreed that when Alsina was first a part of their lives, he was "really sick." The Smith family gave him support at first, to help him get better. During that time, Jada reveals that she and Will were going through a break in their marriage. Will confirmed the break, replying "Yeah... I was done with your ass."

"We broke up," said Jada. Will agreed: "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

"From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," she said. Jada went on to say Alsina's description of Will "giving permission" for the affair was incorrect. "What August was probably trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably," she said, so it wasn't a betrayal of the marriage or a destructive affair.

"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," said Pinkett Smith. "In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner," she said. "I would definitely say that we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible." When asked what she was looking for in the relationship with Alsina, she replied, "I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."

Jada said the experience helped her realize her "codependency" issues and she was able to "do some really deep healing," before she and Will decided to get back together. Will, showing full support, agreed that the relationship with Alsina was so long ago and that they've built a much stronger marriage now. "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life," they joked.