15 Best Songs Of 2019 That You’ll Have On Repeat For The Rest Of Time

It's December, and you know what that means: It's time for some reflection, because the New Year is right around the corner. This upcoming New Year's celebration will be monumental because it will be the start of a brand new decade. The 2010s have come and gone, and, while we can't actually turn the clocks back, our music playlists serve as personal time capsules for us to travel back in time through every now and then. These 15 best songs of 2019 will forever go down in music history as the songs that defined the end of the decade.

With the rise of artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and BTS, and the return of artists like the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, this list includes the biggest breakouts, comebacks, and overall singles from the past year that had us clicking replay over and over again. These songs not only took over the charts, but our radio stations, our social media trends, and many of our Spotify Wrapped playlists. You'll definitely recognize most, if not all, of these hits, so if you're looking for a perfect end-of-the-year party mix, these songs will do just the trick.

1. "Juice" by Lizzo

Lizzo took over the radio with a collection of singles, including "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell," and "Juice" in 2019. While the other two were released years ago, "Juice" is fresh off the singer's latest album, Cuz I Love You.

2. "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande

With its lyrics flaunting wealth, "7 Rings" is the ultimate #treatyourself anthem.

3. "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers

Six years after their split in 2013, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas came back together to release Happiness Begins, featuring the lead single, "Sucker," which became an instant classic for fans.

4. "Con Altura" by Rosalía and J Balvin

Rosalía is on the rise to become a huge global pop star, and her 2019 hit "Con Altura" is just the beginning.

5. "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish

"Bad Guy" cemented Eilish's place in the music industry, as the song became her first Billboard No. 1 single and helped solidify her spot amongst the 2020 Grammy nominees.

6. "Old Town Road - Remix" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

After spending 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the "Old Town Road" remix surpassed Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" to become the longest-running No. 1 single ever. With an achievement like that, "Old Town Road" deserves a spot not just on the best songs of 2019 list, but the best songs of all time list.

7. "Boy With Luv" by BTS featuring Halsey

After meeting for the first time in 2017, BTS and Halsey finally teamed up for "Boy With Luv," which they performed live together at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and the Jingle Ball tour. The song marked BTS' biggest chart success to date, landing at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Sheeran and Bieber have released amazing songs all on their own, so when they came together for "I Don't Care," it obviously became one of the biggest hits of 2019.

9. "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mendes and Cabello's cute romance all began with "Señorita," so clearly, the song will forever be remembered.

10. "Lover" by Taylor Swift

"Lover" is a poetic single inspired by Swift's bae, Joe Alwyn, that will likely be everybody's go-to wedding song in 2020.

11. "Circles" by Post Malone

Following his massive success with "Sunflower," Post Malone dropped another hit with "Circles," from his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

12. "Graveyard" by Halsey

Fans praised "Graveyard" for having such a beautiful melody and lyrics, and it's only a taste of what fans can expect when Halsey drops her next album, Manic, in January 2020.

13. "Highest in the Room" by Travis Scott

Following Scott's breakup with Kylie Jenner, fans assumed "Highest In The Room" was about the youngest KarJenner, since its lyrics allude to discord in his relationship.

14. "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez

Four years after releasing Revival in 2015, Gomez made her huge comeback with "Lose You To Love Me," a song all about self-love that fans suspected was about her getting over her breakup with Justin Bieber.

15. "Adore You" by Harry Styles

A week before he released his sophomore album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13, Styles surprised fans with "Adore You," a romantic pop tune, which many fans think is about Styles' ex, Camille Rowe.

2019 was a big year for music, and with artists like Halsey, BTS, and Rihanna, dropping new albums in 2020, the next year is shaping up to be even bigger.