Ahead of this year's Grammy Award nominations announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 20, fans were already speculating that one 17-year-old star would be dominating the four main categories — and the results were even better than expected. Eilish, who became one of the biggest success stories this year with "Bad Guy," was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album — and her fans took to social media to celebrate the recognition. These tweets about Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammy nominations have her fans in their feelings about her success — and she even made history with her nominations.

Eilish, who turns 18 in December, has previously scooped up three MTV Video Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and one Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award. When she was nominated for her very first Grammys on Nov. 20, she stood out from the competition with her chart-topping hit "Bad Guy," scooping up four nods for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. She also got an Album of the Year nomination and a Best Pop Vocal Album nod for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, bringing her total count to six.

Eilish made history with her recognition this year, becoming the youngest artist in history to be nominated in the Album of the Year category. She also became the youngest artist ever to receive nominations in all four general field categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist

Needless to say, fans took to social media to celebrate the fact that the singer is making some major Grammys moves — and slaying the competition — at just 17.

Only time will tell which of these categories Eilish ends up winning when the Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. After all, the singer is up against some pretty stiff competition, including Lizzo, who was nominated for the most Grammys in eight categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best New Artist.

In addition, Grammys darlings Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are also up for many of the same categories, so fans will have to tune in come January to see what hardware the "Bad Guy" hitmaker takes home with her.