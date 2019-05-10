Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care" Lyrics Will Make You Want To Dance All Night

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have finally done it, everyone! They’ve collaborated on a song and all their fans are going wild over it. The song, called “I Don’t Care,” is one heck of a bop, so everyone’s wanting to sing along to it. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” lyrics are super simple to learn, so no worries there!

The song is, of course, all about love which makes perfect sense since both Bieber and Sheeran have found love in all the right places. Bieber, as you know, is married to Hailey Baldwin. And Sheeran is married to his longtime sweetheart Cherry Seaborn. Those marriages both happened within the last year, so Bieber and Sheeran are really feeling the love right now.

As for “I Don’t Care,” the lyrics certainly reflect what the guys are experiencing at the moment. Here’s a look at the first verse of the song, sung by Sheeran:

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Then he sings the pre-chorus:

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

The chorus is equally sweet and talks about how having love in your life makes all the bad things seem less significant. Here are those lyrics:

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

And here's how the rest of the lyrics go when Justin Bieber finally joins in!

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber]

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)

[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran]

I don't like nobody, but it's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care

I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah

All in all, the song is fantastic and the lyrics are even more intriguing when you think about how much they relate to Sheeran and Bieber's life at the moment. It’s clear that Bieber and Sheeran spent a lot of time working on this song and they did a great job!

Listen to the song below: