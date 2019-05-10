Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care" Lyrics Will Make You Want To Dance All Night
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have finally done it, everyone! They’ve collaborated on a song and all their fans are going wild over it. The song, called “I Don’t Care,” is one heck of a bop, so everyone’s wanting to sing along to it. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” lyrics are super simple to learn, so no worries there!
The song is, of course, all about love which makes perfect sense since both Bieber and Sheeran have found love in all the right places. Bieber, as you know, is married to Hailey Baldwin. And Sheeran is married to his longtime sweetheart Cherry Seaborn. Those marriages both happened within the last year, so Bieber and Sheeran are really feeling the love right now.
As for “I Don’t Care,” the lyrics certainly reflect what the guys are experiencing at the moment. Here’s a look at the first verse of the song, sung by Sheeran:
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" (Hell, yeah)
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that
Then he sings the pre-chorus:
Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say (Yeah)
I always feel like I'm nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
The chorus is equally sweet and talks about how having love in your life makes all the bad things seem less significant. Here are those lyrics:
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
And here's how the rest of the lyrics go when Justin Bieber finally joins in!
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Press your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where we're s'posed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber]
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)
[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran]
I don't like nobody, but it's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, I don't care
I don't like nobody but you, I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you, baby, yeah
All in all, the song is fantastic and the lyrics are even more intriguing when you think about how much they relate to Sheeran and Bieber's life at the moment. It’s clear that Bieber and Sheeran spent a lot of time working on this song and they did a great job!
Listen to the song below: