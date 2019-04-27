BTS' "ARMY With Luv" Music Video Is A Shoutout To Fans With A Ton More Halsey Moments

Just when you thought BTS was finished with their "Boy With Luv" performance push, the K-Pop boys have taken the single and brought it back with a bang. On Friday, April 26, Big Hit Entertainment posted a music video to YouTube that looked suspiciously like the "Boy With Luv" video that was already released on April 12. But upon closer inspection it became clear that this video was totally different, because BTS' "Army With Luv" music video is a total shoutout to fans everywhere. Plus, it features a lot more Halsey this time around.

BTS' four minute and three second music video for "Army With Luv" features a video to "Boy With Luv" but a different set of visuals. For example, the "Army With Luv" music video doesn't start off with Halsey sucking on a lollipop at the ticketing booth — rather, it goes straight to the BTS boys dancing in their all-pink attire. The second major difference has to do with the word that pops up on top of the building. In the "Boy With Luv" music video, around a minute and 40 seconds in, the boys are dancing alongside a blue building when the word "LOVE" pops up on the building's roof. But in the "Army With Luv" music video, the letters that pop up spell "ARMY" instead, an homage to BTS' global fanbase that calls itself ARMY.

Take a look for yourself to see the difference.

ibighit on YouTube

After the letters pop up on the roof of the buildings, the music videos become even more noticeably different. The boys spend a little more time on the couch, and Halsey makes a second appearance sooner in "Army With Luv" than she did in "Boy With Luv." Near the end of "Army With Luv" we see Halsey busting out even more moves than she did in "Boy With Luv," laughing along with the boys on the iconic yellow couch featured in both music videos, and even nailing a not-so-secret handshake with RM. The "Boy With Luv" music video ends with Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin posing in front of the theater featured in the music video, but at the end of "Army With Luv," Halsey joins them, smiling ear to ear.

ibighit on YouTube

Within the first 24 hours of being posted, "Army With Luv" has been played over 12 million times on YouTube, proving that the K-Pop group's fanbase is the most dedicated in the world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original "Boy With Luv" music video broke three separate records: most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-Pop group. Considering ARMYs had been waiting a very long time for the new album to drop, it makes sense they rushed to watch the first released video from a song on the album again and again.

Hopefully the boys will see the same levels of success with the "Army With Luv" music video as they did with "Boy With Luv." It looks like they're already off to a great start.