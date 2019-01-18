OK, OK, OK. There's been a lot of theorizing going on out there about Ariana Grande and her new tune "7 Rings," and I'm here to keep that train a-rollin'! Our Goddess just dropped the latest single as part of her onslaught of music magic, and it's just as epic as you'd expect. While everyone was busy worshiping her breakup anthem, "Thank U, Next," Grande was simultaneously ramping up to drop this hit and we didn't even know it was happening! Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" lyrics map out just how rich she is, and just how broke we are. But in the least shady way imaginable! You'll be bopping along to this whether you're rich like Grande or barely have $25 in your bank account.

Fans first caught wind of the new track when Grande teased her video for "Thank U, Next." If you've been following the news at all, you know the music video is a play on the famous teenage girl comedy, Mean Girls. The teaser to the "Thank U, Next" video opened with some sexy, eery music playing underneath the lines of the actors in the video. While everyone was busy dying over real-life Aaron Samuels (aka actor Jonathan Bennett) who had a cameo, Grande was baiting us to love "7 Rings."

Grande posted the "Thank U, Next" teaser in her Instagram stories and very strategically captioned it, "Y’all like this instrumental in the beginning?" Oh yeah, and she included seven ring emojis.

And here's the teaser as a recap:

Of course, we now recognize the music as part of the instant smash, "7 Rings."

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Obviously, the first thing everyone is going to talk about is what do the seven rings stand for?! Well, as Grande previously explained, the song is all about this one "rough day in NYC" where she and six of her friends had some retail therapy at Tiffany's.

"Well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande said in the tweet. "My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b*tch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."

And now, here we are, in the same world where "7 Rings" now exists.

The lyrics are all about how money can solve your problems, if you have it. Hmmm, can't relate! But still love! Take a look:

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles / Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble / Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah) / Been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch / Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage? / Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings / Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (Yeah)

Here's the first pre-chorus:

My wrist, stop watchin' / my neck is flossin' / Make big deposits / my gloss is poppin' / You like my hair? / Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

Then the chorus goes:

I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / You like my hair? / Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it / I want it, I got it (Yeah)

In the second verse, she seemingly references her former engagement:

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no 'Mrs.' / Bought matching diamonds for six of my b*tches / I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches / Think retail therapy my new addiction / Whoever said money can't solve your problems / Must not have had enough money to solve 'em / They say, 'Which one?' I say, 'Nah, I want all of 'em' / Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms

Then comes the second pre-chorus:

My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin' / The way it shine, I know you've seen it (You've seen it) / I bought a crib just for the closet / Both his and hers, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

Then the chorus repeats before the third verse comes in:

I got my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers / If it ain't money, then wrong number / Black card is my business card / The way it be settin' the tone for me / I don't mean to brag, but I be like, ' Put it in the bag,' yeah / When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass, yeah

Then, then... Ariana Grande raps her own verse:

Shoot, go from the store to the booth / Make it all back in one loop, give me the loot / Never mind, I got the juice / Nothing but net when we shoot / Look at my neck, look at my jet / Ain't got enough money to pay me respect / Ain't no budget when I'm on the set / If I like it, then that's what I get, yeah

The song ends after she sings the chorus one last time. She want it, she got it.

To be honest, I spent an extraordinary amount of time googling "Ariana Grande rings" to see if I could glean anything from the title alone. Of course, all that came up was image after image of the famous bauble ex-fiancé Pete Davidson gave her. You guys know the one... It was giant, shiny, and worth roughly $93,000. May it rest in peace, wherever it is.

Grande's friends also recently all posted selfies rocking matching rings, which made me think it might have something to do with her girl squad, too.

Now we know the song/video was always going to be about "six of her b*tches." Ari, I love you seven times over and then some.