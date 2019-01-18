Ariana Grande’s latest single “7 Rings” just dropped and fans are going bonkers over it already! Not that you should expect anything else from Arianators, since they usually take their excitement to extremes whenever Grande does anything new. They’re always justified in their enthusiasm, though, and this time is no different! With Grande’s latest single finally out on the airwaves, her fans are taking to Twitter to express how they feel about it. Their tweets about Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” just show how passionate the fans are about Grande’s music! And also how painfully broke all of us are compared to her.

Grande first announced the release date for “7 Rings” on Thursday, Jan. 10, with a tweet that revealed the cover artwork for the single. And back in December 2018, she explained to a fan via Twitter what the song was all about.

"'Twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande said of the events that inspired the song. "My friends took me to tiffany's. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the [studio] njomza was like 'b*tch, this gotta be a song lol.' so we wrote it that afternoon."

So, who were the friends involved in this ring-buying adventure? In addition to Grande, there was “vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done).”

Lots of people named there! In any case, here’s a look at some of the lyrics to “7 Rings” just so you can get an idea of what it’s all about. Warning you now: You're going to feel hella broke at the end, but you'll love every second of it.

The first verse seemingly references the hard times she's been through over the last couple of years:

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles / Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble / Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah) / Been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch / Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage? / Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings / Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (Yeah)

Then comes the pre-chorus:

My wrist, stop watchin' / my neck is flossin' / Make big deposits / my gloss is poppin' / You like my hair? / Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah)

The chorus repeats lines from the pre-chorus:

I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it / You like my hair? / Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it / I want it, I got it (Yeah)

Then the second verse addresses her almost-marriage:

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no 'Mrs.' / Bought matching diamonds for six of my b*tches / I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches / Think retail therapy my new addiction / Whoever said money can't solve your problems / Must not have had enough money to solve 'em / They say, 'Which one?' I say, 'Nah, I want all of 'em' / Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms

She did that. Check out the video below!

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

And now that the song is finally here and available for everyone to listen to, dissect, and enjoy, fans are really showing how much they love it!

So, what exactly are fans tweeting about “7 Rings”? Oh, you know, the usual:

Grande also raps her own verse during the song (iconic), and fans are loving it.

Even though most fans are really enjoying the song, there are a few (there are always a few) who aren’t sold on it just yet.

Here’s what they’re saying:

By and large, Grande’s fans seem to really love the track and have a huge appreciation for what the song means to Grande. It’s basically all about girl power and the importance of friendship, which is such an amazing message to convey. What a great song!