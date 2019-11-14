Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" Is So Deep, You'll Have To Listen Twice

It's been a hot minute since Billie Eilish blessed fans with new tunes, and that Justin Bieber remix of "Bad Guy" can only hold the fandom over for so long. But it's the dawn of a new day, and the songstress dropped a song for all the thirsty "Avocados" out there. Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" is fire.

Eilish announced her plans to drop a new single in a Nov. 10 tweet, writing, "NEW MUSIC FROM BILLIE EILISH. 'everything i wanted' Out Wednesday November 13 at 4:00pm PT globally." She's so cool, she tweets in third person. Anyway, fans quickly began to speculate what they thought the new banger would be about.

"The vanity fair interview and now this song, were [sic] about to see the change, growth, and development she went thru," tweeted one fan.

"This song will be everything i wanted... pun intended. he he he he he he he," wrote another.

Turns out, they were both right. The track is a down-tempo ballad highlighted by Eilish's quiet, breathy vocals. In a statement, the singer said "Everything I Wanted" is an ode to her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, who has been with her on her journey to international success. “No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better,” Eilish said.

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

Fame doesn't come without trolls, pesky paparazzi, and an overall lack of privacy. Eilish, who is only 17 years old, has had her fair share of all it, with naysayers criticizing her body, music, performances, and anything else they can think of since she broke into the industry in 2016. In the new track, Eilish reflects on the cost of fame, singing:

I had a dream/I got everything I wanted/Not what you think/And if I’m being honest/It might have been a nightmare

She then sings of her brother's unwavering support:

And you say, "As long as I'm here no one can hurt you" / Don't want to lie here but you can learn to / If I can change the way that you see yourself / You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "they don't deserve you"

These lyrics are incredibly powerful and deep. It's a great reminder to all fans

