The first time that I heard a Lizzo song was while watching the Netflix movie Someone Great. The entire soundtrack for the film was amazing, but there was something about Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" that I couldn't get out of my head. Obviously, the song was super catchy, but it was also unlike other love songs. Instead of dwelling over the end of a relationship, Lizzo sang confidently about loving herself — which was basically the whole message of Someone Great. Self-love is just one recurring theme that Lizzo likes to sing about among other things, like body-positivity and sex-positivity (all relatively basically unheard of in pop music). With Lizzo being so open about love in her songs, I'm wondering, is Lizzo single?

First off, the 30-year-old singer hasn't been shy about flirting with celebrity guys. For example, after Chris Evans shared a video of a little girl dancing to Lizzo's "Juice," she tweeted him, "Wow marry me." She then screenshotted the Twitter thread and shared it to her Instagram Story. She told her followers, “Shooters gon shoot.” Yaasss, Lizzo, shoot your shot! Based on this cute interaction, it seems that Lizzo may be single and looking.

On June 10, Lizzo also did a bit of flirting on social media. She tweeted, "Bisexual black men... how y'all feelin this fine afternoon? I see ya," and then liked a bunch of pics of shirtless guys. That doesn't seem like a move someone would make if they were taken, amirite?

In an interview with Busy Philipps for E!'s Busy Tonight in April, Lizzo talked about all things dating and she revealed that she has, in fact, slid into people's DMs. She got sooo shy about it, too. When Philipps asked Lizzo if any of them were celebs, she sipped her "juice" (get it?) and stayed quiet. But Lizzo couldn't hold in her secrets for much longer, because she revealed that she DM'ed Drake. He hasn't replied back, but as a fan of both of them, I ship it.

Busy Tonight on YouTube

Busy Philipps then asked Lizzo if she's tried out Raya, the dating app for celebrities. The singer said, "I tried to match with John Meyer, it didn't work." Wow, could you imagine Lizzo and John Meyer together? She also said that Raya was too boring for her, so she tried out other dating apps, which she apparently had *a lot of fun with,* if you catch what I'm saying.

One celeb Lizzo's fans have shipped her with is Trevor Noah. Back in April, Lizzo appeared on The Daily Show, and fans noticed that she and Noah were not-so-subtly flirting with each other the entire time. The video's comment section is filled with comments like, "Lizzo's shooting her shot with Trevor YAS girl," or, “Lizzo hitting on Trevor Noah for 8 minutes straight."

Watch the video and tell me you don't agree with the comments.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on YouTube

But, it seems that nothing is actually going on between the two, because when Philipps asked Lizzo about Trevor Noah, she said, "I told him I would risk it all." Lizzo admitted that she's flirted with him, but he acted really "coy."

She said, "He's playing hard to get, but I'mma get you, Trevor."

Apart from having lyrics about DM'ing people in songs like "Juice" and "Truth Hurts," Lizzo told TMZ that her Instagram messages are flooded with a lot of "f*ck boys." She hasn't said whether she's responded to any of them, but in an interview with MTV News, she revealed how people could catch her attention.

She told fans that she doesn't care for the simple, "Hey, what's up?" in her DMs, and that she would prefer something unique like a bible verse. "That's the kind of sh*t that gets me interested," she said. Lizzo also told fans that she didn't care much for dating apps because they're not a good way to actually get to know people. So I guess that's a no for Raya and yes to meeting people the traditional way. *Gasp* Do people still do that in 2019?

Although Lizzo has talked a lot about guys in interviews and on social media, it's important to remember that she's open to relationships with other genders.

In a 2018 interview with Teen Vogue, Lizzo said, “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing."

She continued, “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

Who is Lizzo crushing on now? In her interview with Busy Philipps, Lizzo revealed that she's crushing on Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Although, that didn't go over well with the audience since, you know, they're both very obviously taken.

So, as you can tell, I've done a lot of digging on Lizzo's love life, and it was all to answer one simple question: is Lizzo single? Based on my intel, it seems highly likely that, yes, Lizzo is single. I mean, she's on dating apps, she's flirting with people, and she's sliding into people's DMs — all signs of someone who is single. Could Drake be the one for her? Or Trevor Noah? Or maybe even Chris Evans? I don't know, but I'm rooting for Lizzo and that she'll find that special someone one day.