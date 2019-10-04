Travis Scott just dropped a new song, and because he and Kylie Jenner literally just broke up, fans immediately got to work trying to figure out, "Is Travis Scott's 'Highest In The Room' about Kylie Jenner?" Fans are convinced some of the lyrics have to do with Jenner. Honestly, I think so, too, and I'll tell you why.

Travis Scott isn't the first artist to drop a song the same week their breakup news hit the public. Remember when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth called it quits in August? The couple announced their separation on Aug. 10, and then Cyrus released her heartbreaking song "Slide Away" six days later on Aug. 16. That couldn't be a coincidence, could it?

I'm seeing the same kind of pattern here with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. On Oct. 1, TMZ reported that the couple called it quits, and then Jenner confirmed the news on Twitter on Oct. 3. Now it's Oct. 4 and Travis Scott went ahead and dropped his new song, "Highest In The Room." If you ask me, I think the timing is a little suspicious, right? All that's been on everyone's mind is his breakup with Jenner, so could you blame fans for thinking the song might be about her?

Throughout "Highest In The Room," Scott refers to a "she" and because he and Jenner have been dating for two years, it wasn't hard for fans to put two and two together. They think the song could be sending a message about Jenner.

Out of all the track's lyrics, fans think the first verse is the most telling, since it talks about a relationship beginning to crumble.

Here are the lyrics to the first verse:

She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone (Ah)/ I see some things that you might fear/ I’m doing a show, I'll be back soon (Soon)/ That ain't what she wanna hear (Nah) / Now I got her in my room (Ah)/ Legs wrapped around my beard/ Got the fastest car, it zoom (Skrrt)/ Hope we make it outta here (Ah)/ When I'm with you, I feel alive/ You say you love me, don't you lie (Yeah)/ Won't cross my heart, don't wanna die/ Keep the pistol on my side (Yeah)

Fans are convinced the line, "I’m doing a show, I'll be back soon. That ain't what she wanna hear," could possibly explain Scott and Jenner's fallout and that the breakup had something to do with Scott's busy music schedule.

(Jenner shut down the rumors she was rekindling things with her ex, Tyga, already. So let's leave him out of this narrative, guys!)

Fans also think the chorus may give a clue about what's the deal with Scott and Jenner:

Case it's fumes (Smoke)/ She fill my mind up with ideas (Straight up)/ I’m the highest in the room (It’s lit)/ Hope I make it outta here (Let's go, yeah)

Could the lyrics be about Scott's feelings after ending things with Jenner?

Maybe that was how he felt before, but according to the makeup mogul, the former couple is OK now. The day before the song released, Jenner tweeted, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Of course, the speculation that "Highest in the Room" is about Jenner is just that... all speculation. No one really knows what went down between Kavis other than Scott and Jenner.

Could there really be no hard feelings between Scott and Jenner? Maybe. I guess only time will tell if Scott and Jenner can really be friends after this whole breakup.