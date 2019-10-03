If you were hoping all the rumors about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott calling it quits would turn out to be fake news — and y'all know I was — I'm sorry to say you're out of luck. We're all out of luck. I mean, it's a sad, sad day for all of us Tylie (Kavis?) shippers. Why? Because the reality star just hit up Twitter to address all the breakup rumors, and Kylie Jenner's tweet confirming her split from Travis Scott is a total bummer, you guys, but it's also somehow sort of... sweet.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," the makeup mogul wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Yup, she said friendship. So it looks like this relationship is not just over, it's, like, over, over. Don't mind me, I'll just be right over here crying my eyes out.

In case you're somehow not up to speed on all the breakup drama here's what you need to know: News of the split was first reported by TMZ on Oct. 1, when a source told the outlet that the couple of two years had reportedly been broken up for several weeks and hadn't been seen together since the Aug. 27 premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

A few hours after it was reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "SICKO MODE" rapper were taking a break from their relationship, the Daily Mail reported that Jenner had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis after partying with Anastasia 'Stassi' Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denied this rumor in an additional tweet posted to Twitter on Oct. 3

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Tell 'em, sis!

According to People, things first started to get tense between the couple because Jenner was eager to have kiddo No. 2, but Scott reportedly wasn't ready to expand the family because he wanted to focus on his music career. Elite Daily reached out to both Jenner's and Scott's reps previously for comment on this claim but did not hear back by the time of publication.

No matter what happens from here, I'm just glad that Jenner and Scott plan to make little Stormi — and their friendship — a top priority.