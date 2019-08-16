Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" Lyrics Tell A Heartbreaking Story About Lovers Growing Apart

I swear, it's been Miley this, Miley that on social media these past few days. Normally, I wouldn't complain because I love Miley Cyrus, but it seems that lately, all anyone's been talking about is her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. Ugh, it's so sad! It's not helping that Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation with her in Italy. Carter' ex Brody Jenner apparently saw the pics and joked on social media that he and Hemsworth would be spotted "holding hands on the beach" next, which made Cyrus clap back by telling him to "go take a nap." Yikes. It's all been a huge mess and, now, in the middle of it all, Cyrus has dropped a new song. Like, hold up, Miley, can you give fans a week to process this breakup? No? OK. Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" lyrics are heartbreaking considering her current situation, as the lyrics tell the story of lovers growing apart because of issues in their relationship.

The new release comes less than three months after Cyrus dropped her EP She Is Coming on May 31. At the time of the EP's release, fans were surprised to find out that She Is Coming only featured six songs. Cyrus revealed that it was because She Is Coming was part of a trilogy of EPs that will also include She Is Here and She Is Everything.

With Cyrus having released the first EP already, fans have been anxiously waiting to see when Cyrus would be releasing new music again. Now that time is here because Cyrus has just released "Slide Away" and the lyrics are telling.

You can read the full lyrics below.

VERSE 1

Once upon a time it was paradise

Once upon a time I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbour lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day and it turned to dust

Baby we were found but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

PRE-CHORUS

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don't give up easily

But I don't think I'm down

CHORUS

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

Gotta let you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

Gotta let you'll slide away

VERSE 2

Once upon a time it was paradise

Once upon a time I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbour lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time it was made for us

Woke up one day and it turned to dust

Baby we were found but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

PRE-CHORUS

Move on, we're not seventeen

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

CHORUS

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

Gotta let you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean

Gotta let you'll slide away

OUTRO

Move on we're not seventeen

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

You can listen to the whole song below:

MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

As to what the song is about, well, fans think it's about Cyrus' relationship with Liam Hemsworth, since the pair is going through a very public breakup right now. I have a feeling they could be right.