Harry Styles has done it again. The former One Direction member dropped his new single "Adore You" on Friday, Dec. 6, and the tune is equal parts groovy and romantic. Harry Styles' "Adore You" lyrics will make you fall in love with him all over again.

Stylers were surprised on Dec. 2, when the singer announced he was releasing a third single off his upcoming sophomore album Fine Line. He teased "Adore You"'s release date alongside a teaser for an eccentric music video. Styles literally created a full-on fake island called Eroda — aka, "adore" backwards — so the bar was set pretty high for the tune to be just as good as the 3-minute clip.

Some Stylers speculated that "Adore You" would be a love song, while others were just unsure what to expect after seeing the music video teaser.

"This @Harry_Styles #Eroda stuff is deep!" one fan wrote. "It's deep thought buried beneath a pile of metaphors. There are so many layers to everything this brilliant young man does. There seems to be a layer for each level of [consciousness.]"

And now that "Adore You" is officially out, the lyrics are everything Stylers could have wished for. The track is a a pure love song where Styles sings about wanting to adore someone, even if that person isn't actually in a relationship with him. (Sounds like a dream to me!)

Listen to the track below:

And here are the lyrics:

Verse 1

Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise)

Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind)

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?

Pre-Chorus

You don't have to say you love me

You don't have to say nothing

You don't have to say you're mine

Chorus

Honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Verse 2

Your wonder under summer sky (Summer sky)

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

Pre-Chorus

You don't have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you somethin'

Lately you've been on my mind

Chorus

Honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Bridge

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

It's the only thing I'll ever do

Chorus

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah)

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do (Ah-ah-ah)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do, it's the only thing I'll ever do)

I'd walk through fire for you (It's the only thing I'll ever do)

Just let me adore you

Oh, honey (Ah-ah-ah), oh, honey

(It's the only thing I'll ever do, it's the only thing I'll ever do)

I'd walk through fire for you (It's the only thing I'll ever do)

Just let me adore you (It's the only thing I'll ever do)

Outro

Ooh, ooh

Oh, honey

Ooh, ooh

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

"Adore You"'s release comes exactly one week before Styles drops his Fine Line album on Friday, Dec. 13.