The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" Lyrics Will Give You The ~Love Bug~ All Over Again

Be still, my cold, black heart. Could it really be true that the Jonas Brothers are releasing new music once more? You bet they have! This new information proves that miracles do happen, you guys, and I can't explain in words just how pumped I am. In a tweet on Feb. 28 from their reactivated Twitter account (!!!), the Jonas Brothers confirmed that new music was on the way. Their single, "Sucker," was dropped at midnight on Friday, March 1, so let's have everybody take a nice, deep breath, because the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" lyrics will make you swoon.

Their new music comes six years after the trio canceled the rest of their last tour and decided to end the group (and, not to mention, deleting their Twitter account). In an interview with Good Morning America back in October 2013, the brothers opened up to Robin Roberts to explain why they felt it was the right time to end the group.

"I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it's time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end," Kevin to Roberts. Nick then added that they are "family first," and that they felt there were "some complications within the group for a long time without addressing them." He also noted that there were "concerns and some of the limitations that we may feel as individuals in the group."

It was... a lot to deal with.

All was seemingly lost for a number of years, until some eagle-eyed fans notice that the brothers had blacked out their social media accounts, prompting many fans to speculate that there might be new music coming from the brothers once more.

Then, a tweet on Feb. 28 rolled in from the Jonas Brothers' reactivated account, confirming the rumors that the band is back together, and that new music would be happening ASAP:

And now, it seems as though the storm clouds are gone and the sun is shining bright, because the Jonas Brothers are back and their new song, "Sucker," is literal bop.

For those of you who want to memorize the lyrics to "Sucker" by heart, look no further:

[Verse 1]

We go together

Better than birds of a feather, you and me

We change the weather, yeah

I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me

[Pre-Chorus]

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine in the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

[Chorus]

I'm a sucker for you

Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you)

About you (About you)

And you're making the typical me

Break my typical rules

It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]

Don't complicate it, yeah

'Cause I know you and you know everything about me

I can't remember, all of the nights I don't remember when you're 'round me

[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine in the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

[Chorus]

I'm a sucker for you

Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you)

About you (About you)

And you're making the typical me

Break my typical rules

It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

[Bridge]

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine in the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

[Chorus]

I'm a sucker for you

Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you)

About you (About you)

And you're making the typical me

Break my typical rules

It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Can you even deal, you guys? Slightly (OK, fine, maybe more than slightly) obsessed with this track already.

This whole thing really threw me (and all of the other Jonas Brother fans) for quite a loop, especially because Nick Jonas made things pretty clear back in January 2018 that the band had no current plans of reuniting. In his interview with W magazine, he said:

I mean, it is not happening right now. Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.

It was quite a letdown, but the world held on to that small thread of hope that "not happening right now" meant "it's a possibility for the future." And guess what? THE WORLD WAS RIGHT!

Victory is ours, and it sounds so very, very sweet.