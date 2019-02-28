THIS IS NOT A DRILL: The Jonas Brothers just confirmed they're dropping new music TOMORROW. AS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS. We're only two months into 2019, and this year is already giving millennials lots of reasons to rejoice. Miley and Liam finally got married, we're finally in the year where The Lion King and the Aladdin live-action remakes are coming out, and now, the Jonas Brothers are reuniting! And now I'm speechless, over the edge, and just breathless! So I guess this means the "Are the Jonas Brothers releasing new music?" question has been answered. Bless.

In a tweet on Feb. 28 from their newly reactivated account, the Jonas Brothers confirmed the rumors that they have reunited and are dropping new music. The single is coming out at midnight on Friday, March 1, and it's titled "Sucker." Cue the fan freakout!!

It was previously reported that the brothers' new reunited group name would be JONAS, but according to cover art in the tweet announcing "Sucker," the group name is JONAS BROTHERS. I guess they decided to drop the "The"...? Whatever, let's not get picky about syntax. The Jonas Brothers are back, baby!

Before the Jo Bros dropped their tweet around 10a.m. EST on Feb. 28, fans noticed they had blacked out their social media accounts — a telltale sign from musicians that new music is coming.

Of course, this made them justifiably freak out.

Now that they've confirmed the impending arrival of "Sucker," fans quite literally cannot deal.

IT'S HAPPENING, PEOPLE. IT'S REALLY HAPPENING.

This reunion comes six years after they dramatically canceled the rest of their last tour and broke up the group. They told Robin Roberts in an interview on Good Morning America that it was just time for them to end the group.

"I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it's time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end," Kevin to Roberts in the October 2013 interview. Nick then revealed that it was he who brought up the topic of breaking up in the first place.

"We're family first, and that's always been our main priority, and so honesty within what we do as a group was really important," Nick said. "I came to the table with the guys just before we were prepping to leave for tour, and I shared my heart with them, my feelings."

He continued,

In a nutshell, I said, ‘Look, I feel like we've had some complications within the group for a long time without addressing them. I think this train will fall off the tracks without really getting real about some of the concerns and some of the limitations that we may feel as individuals in the group.' It was a tough conversation…It was the first time we really had that real conversation. It was a few days of working through it.

Since their breakup, they've all had their own solo successes. Nick released two solo albums, expanded his acting career on Broadway and TV/film, and got married to Priyanka Chopra. Joe found lots of success with the punk-pop group DNCE and is getting married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner this year. Kevin had his own reality show with his wife, Danielle, on E! for two seasons and started his own family.

BUT NOW, THEY'RE BACK TOGETHER, BABY! All we have to do is hold on until midnight. The Jonas Brothers are coming.