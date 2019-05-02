Of all the duets that the world of music throws at us, BTS and Halsey was among the least expected, but I'm certainly not complaining about the partnership's result. Their joint song has already shattered a Billboard chart record for K-pop groups, and BTS' 2019 BBMAs "Boy With Luv" performance featured the band and Halsey showing off their best dance moves.

ICYMI, "Boy With Luv" first debuted on BTS's newest album Map of the Soul: Persona, hitting the eighth-place spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This signified the highest-charting song by a K-pop group ever, and as the band's "Make It Right" also debuted on the Hot 100 list, BTS then became the first K-pop band with two songs charting at the same time. On top of that achievement, the "Boy With Luv" music video earned more than 74 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, so climb out from underneath that rock ASAP if you've yet to hear the jam.

At the BBMAs on May 1, Halsey also performed a rendition of her song "Without Me," but after she hit the stage as a solo act, she joined the boys of BTS for "Boy With Luv." The music video features the band dancing around several settings before Halsey joins them for even more dancing. Fresh off their wins for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist, BTS' performance with Halsey at the BBMAs wasn't too different from the video, but it definitely wasn't something to miss.

We couldn't tell if they had their new friendship bracelets in tow, but BTS and Halsey's bond proved strong onstage. For their performance, the boys danced in sync in front of a movie theater storefront similar to that of the music video. Halsey then came up from behind, fiercely dancing along as she delivered her portion of the song. As the set revolved, she remained at the movie theater while the boys took over the spotlight in front of a neon-colored set. As the song wound down, a lit-up "love" sign appeared, summing up the message BTS has preached from the beginning. The top-notch dancing only made the message even sweeter.

Although BTS was only nominated in two categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, it was a no-brainer that its seven members would reunite with Halsey for a BBMAs performance. The band even met Halsey for the first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, so a potential performance was set to become a full-circle moment.

After the awards show officially announced their performance on April 15, the BTS ARMY emerged in full force online to celebrate the news and essentially adopt Halsey into the fandom. Welcome to the ARMY, girl!

I sense this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The catchy beat of "Boy With Luv" inspired BBMAs audience members to get up from their seats and dance, but I bet plenty of folks at home were dancing too. Congrats to Halsey and BTS on a killer performance! Can't wait for the onslaught of GIFs chronicling every moment onstage.