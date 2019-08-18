There were so many hit songs this summer that it's hard to pick one that takes the cake for the season's best tune. But there's no doubt that one track that has be at the top of the list is "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The collaboration between the two has undeniable chemistry that makes it the perfect ode to a summer rendezvous, and the music video for the song is just perfect. And the newly released video of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello rehearsing for the "Señorita" music video is definitely raising the heat this summer.

The "Señorita" rehearsal video was released on Shawn Mendes' Youtube Channel on Aug. 15. The steamy video shows exclusive shots of Mendes and Cabello practicing the choreography for the song's music video. Both Mendes and Cabello show off their moves and dancing skills that have made them two of the biggest pop stars in the industry. With "Señorita" playing as the backdrop to the video, which is mainly in black and white with colored effects, the montage of rehearsal shots plays out like a dreamy love story.

Shawn Mendes on YouTube

Mendes and Cabello are all smiles throughout the rehearsal, and act super playful together. There's even a part where Mendes drops Cabello during the lines to the song: "Don't let me fall." Cabello takes it like a champ, laughing while getting off the ground, and it comes off as just another adorable moment between the rumored couple.

Of course, fans are already chiming in on the latest video featuring the two stars. The pairing has plenty of support from their large fan bases. Twitter user @kayendy02 captures the mood about the "Señorita" rehearsal video perfectly with her comment: "My life is 90% complete! Now give me the live performance and I can die peacefully."

@Yomna_03 hilariously notes the duo's undeniable chemistry, tweeting "Adopt me please."

This video is undoubtedly tugging at the heart strings of viewers! @ShawnxIMB echoes fans in praising the singers' artistry and work overall: "Everything about this video is perfect. Thank you @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes. Love you so so much."

It's not surprising Mendes and Cabello have such great on-screen chemistry, given the lovebirds seem to have a real life romance story in addition to their creative partnership. Mendes and Cabello started off as great friends and first collaborated professionally on the 2015 song, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which topped charts and won plenty of awards. Since then, they've been spotted all over together, making plenty of fans outrageously happy. Cabello even tweeted on Mendes' birthday, Aug. 8, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!"

Their steamy moments of PDA have sparked tons of rumors that Mendes and Cabello may be dating. Though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship is romantic, it seems pretty clear when they're out and about that this is more than just a friendship. I can't wait to watch the romance between Mendes and Cabello unfold — it's seriously a love affair that is straight out of the "Señorita" music video.